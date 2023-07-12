Where to find Soridormi in WoW Dragonflight

If you know every corner of the Dragon Isles as I do, you know Soridormi can simultaneously be found in at least two different locations. So, finding the Soridormi you actually need can be quite a challenge in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Soridormi is Nozdormu’s Prime Consort and a leader of two factions—the Scale of the Sands and Timewalkers. Since she’s such a close ally of Nozdormu’s, she’s normally a quest giver of critical “timey-wimey” questlines.

So, here are all the locations in Dragonflight where you can find Soridormi.

Soridormi can be found in the Tyrhold Reservoir at the 51.08, 57.10 coordinates in Thaldraszus

Soridormi can be found in the Tyrhold Reservoir. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Patch 10.1.5 started on July 11, you’ll most likely be looking for the Soridormi located in the Tyrhold Reservoir since she’s so closely tied to the Time Rift events. This Soridormi is at the 51.08, 57.10 coordinates, no matter which stage of the event you’re at. In Patch 10.1.5, you can earn reputation with her, and, in exchange, she has some rewards to share.

I can only assume this will be the Soridormi you’ll be looking for, especially in Patch 10.1.5, when you’re exploring all those alternative timelines and fighting the enemies we haven’t seen for over a decade.

Soridormi can also be found in the Primalists Future at the 61, 51 coordinates

A portal to Primalist Future is in the Temporal Conflux. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you still have business with the Primalists and you need to travel to their version of the future, Soridormi will be your guide there. To get into the Primalists Future, you need to enter a portal in the Temporal Conflux in Thaldraszus at the 59.8, 82.3 coordinates. Once you enter the portal, Soridormi will be right in front of you, maintaining the portal you can use to get back to our version of the Dragon Isles.

About the author