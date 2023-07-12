All Soridormi reputation rewards in WoW Dragonflight

Starting with World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, players can earn reputation with Soridormi, Nozdormu’s right hand and the Prime Consort. Reputation with Soridormi has several ranks, and naturally, each rank comes with unique rewards.

Soridormi is in charge of the Time Rift events, special events that allow you to travel through space and time and let you explore alternate versions of Azeroth we never got to see come true. Each task and each event you complete during the Time Rift events will award reputation with Soridormi and strengthen your reputation with her.

If you have your eyes on the prize, here are all the Soridormi reputation rewards you can get in Dragonflight.

Soridormi reputation has five ranks

When you first unlock your reputation with Soridormi in Patch 10.1.5, you’ll start at rank one—Anomaly. The final rank, rank five, is Legend of the Multiverse. Here’s the list of all reputation ranks you can reach with Soridormi and how much reputation you need to level it up to the next rank.

Anomaly Future Friend (7,000 reputation) Rift-Member (14,000 reputation) Timewalker (24,000 reputation) Legend of the Multiverse (42,000 reputation)

Soridormi reputation rewards

Unlike other reputations, Soridormi doesn’t have a specialized Quartermaster selling reputation rewards. Instead, Soridormi herself will have a quest for you each time you reach a new rank.

Each rank will reward you with a unique toy reward and Paracausal Flakes, and the final rank, Legend of the Multiverse, will grant you an achievement. Here’s the list of all currently known Sordormi reputation rewards:

Rank Reward Reward description Anomaly N/A N/A Future Friend Minute Glass toy Manifest an hourglass to keep track of time. Rift-Member Ensemble: Rift-Mender’s Vestments Unlock the appearances of the Rift-Mender’s Vestments. Timewalker Greater Encapsulated Destiny Choose your destiny, guaranteeing that the next Time Rift you complete will grant you a Mount or Battle Pet depending on your choice. Legend of the Multiverse Legend of the Multiverse achievement and the title “Unparalleled” Reach the “Legend of the Multiverse” friendship rank with Soridormi.

Disclaimer: These are all currently known Soridormi reputation rewards and there might be more rewards uncovered in the future. As soon as we discover more rewards, this article will be updated.

