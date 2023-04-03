How to get the Atomic Recalibrator toy in WoW: Dragonflight

The Atomic Recalibrator is one of the most fun toys that players can get their hands on in WoW: Dragonflight. The toy completely transforms your character’s race and player model for 60 minutes, allowing you to take on the appearance of another race entirely.

The Atomic Recalibrator changes your race in appearance only, allowing you to take on the spellcasting and general animations of another race, while still maintaining the racial abilities of your original race. You may attempt to change your race as many times as you want, so long as the Atomic Recalibrator is present. Simply run over the toy infinitely until you appear as your desired race. The Atomic Recalibrator is also a popular toy for Evoker players who want to play as a race other than Dracthyr for a short while.

Here’s how to get the Atomic Recalibrator for yourself, so that you can reap all the benefits of a temporary race change in WoW.

How to craft an Atomic Recalibrator in WoW: Dragonflight

The Atomic Recalibrator was introduced to WoW at the start of the Dragonflight expansion, and it can be crafted by players with the Engineering profession. Engineers will need to level their skill in the Dragon Isles Engineering category of the profession before being able to learn the schematic for the toy.

The schematic for the Atomic Recalibrator is learned when you put 10 points of Dragon Isles Engineering Knowledge into the “Novelties” specialization of the “Mechanical Mind” section on the Engineering talent tree.

Reagents required for Atomic Recalibrator

Arclight Capacitor (2)

Greased-up Gears (4)

Handful of Serevite Bolts (20)

Reinforced Machine Chassis (2)

Shock-Spring Coil (6)

Alternatively, if you’re not an Engineer, you can purchase the Atomic Recalibrator from the Auction House and add it to your toy collection immediately afterward. The toy usually costs anywhere between 5,000 and 10,000 gold on the Auction House.