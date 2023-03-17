Best Engineering specializations in WoW Dragonflight

Players have seen several changes in the latest World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight, with one of the most significant changes being to Professions. There are now reworked profession interfaces, secondary stats, tools and accessories, and new Specializations and Profession Knowledge Points.

One profession that hasn’t been popular in the last few expansions is Engineering. However, all that has changed in Dragonflight as there are new types of items they can craft and sell that are pretty valuable. There are now four specialization trees you can choose from.

So what is the best Engineering specialization in WoW Dragonflight?

Best Engineering specializations in Dragonflight, explained

In Dragonflight, the four Engineering specializations are Optimized Efficiency, Explosives, Function Over Form, and Mechanical Mind.

Optimized Efficiency

Optimized Efficiency focuses on improving all aspects of Engineering regardless of the items you’re crafting. You can also unlock your ability to craft Engineering items faster, regain materials when you use items you’ve crafted, and improve your overall Engineering skills and multicraft when you craft Engineering items.

Explosives

The Explosives specialization focuses on your ability to craft Bombs and Deathtraps. You’ll be able to craft these items but at a higher quality, and you’ll be able to use them more efficiently.

In addition, you’ll reduce the likelihood of traps and bombs exploding, unlock Finishing Reagants, and improve your overall Engineering skills and multicraft when you craft explosives or bombs.

Function Over Form

Function Over Form revolves around improving the quality of your crafted equipment, weapons, and accessories. In this specialization, you can unlock optional and finishing reagents for these items, unlock the ability to craft consumables like Completely Safe Rockets, and improve your crafting ability and stats when crafting these items.

Mechanical Mind

The Mechanical Mind specialization focuses on creating and improving your crafting ability for gadgets and other hand items. It also increases your engineering crafting skills and stats for these items and allows you to use your creations without exploding. And it unlocks the ability to craft toys and tinkers like Wyrmhole Generator, which opens a Wyrmhole that allows a user to travel to a random location within the Dragon Isles quickly.

Which Engineering specialization is best?

For the Engineering profession, the best specialization is the one that aligns the most with your goals. So, when you know your goals, you can choose the specialization that suits your needs.

However, if you’re participating in Raids or Mythic+ dungeons, you may want to choose the Mechanical Mind or Explosive specializations, as these items can be game-changing for you and your party. And the things crafted in these specializations, like the Wyrmhole Generator, can be a great source of income in the Auction House.

So, while the best Engineering specialization is the one that fits your goals, Mechanical Mind and Explosives are two great end-game and income-generating options you should consider in WoW Dragonflight.