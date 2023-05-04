Where to find the Zaralek Cavern Wyrmhole Generator in WoW Dragonflight

Here's how to find the item that allows you to teleport to Zaralek Cavern.

The Wyrmhole Generator is one of the most reliable ways to get from Point A to Point B in World of Warcraft, and in WoW Dragonflight, Engineers who’ve crafted themselves a Wyrmhole Generator can use the item to quickly get around the Dragon Isles.

If you’re an Engineer who has put points of Profession Knowledge into the Mechanical Mind specialization and the Novelties sub-specialization, you’ll be able to fully customize your Wyrmhole Generator and arrive at specific points throughout WoW’s newest expansion, including its newest zone: Zaralek Cavern.

Although there’s no portal to Zaralek Cavern, Engineers have a leg up on the rest of the WoW player base, as they can easily reach the Cavern any time they want by using their own personal Wyrmhole Generator. To attune the Wyrmhole Generator to Zaralek Cavern, however, you’ll first have to unlock a secret profession-based treasure that gives you access to the zone as a potential destination.

Here’s how you can easily reach Zaralek Cavern via the Wyrmhole Generator.

Where is the Wyrmhole Generator treasure in Zaralek Cavern in WoW Dragonflight?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Engineers can reconfigure their Wyrmhole Generator toy to allow for travel to Zaralek Cavern once they’ve discovered the Busted Wyrmhole Generator profession treasure. The Busted Wyrmhole Generator can be found at coordinates [37.8, 58.9] in Zaralek Cavern, and the treasure is identifiable by the skeleton holding a mechanical device that’s been crushed by a large rock. It can be found just northwest of the Crystal Circuit Dragonriding race.

Related: Best Engineering specializations in WoW Dragonflight

After interacting with the treasure, you’ll receive the Busted Wyrmhole Generator itself, which can be used to increase your Engineering Profession Knowledge by three points, as well as the Three-Dimensional Compass, which is the item you’ll use to allow for travel to Zaralek Cavern via the Wyrmhole Generator. After using it, your Wyrmhole Generator will be triangulated and available to use to get to Zaralek Cavern.

Keep in mind that you must fully max out your Profession Knowledge in the Mechanical Mind and Novelties specializations of your Engineering talent tree in order to use the Wyrmhole Generator.