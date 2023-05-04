How to get Draconium Fisherfriend in WoW Dragonflight

You have more than one way of getting this item.

The main survival skill you’ll need in Zaralek Cavern is bartering, and the mole dictating the bartering in this World of Warcraft Dragonflight zone is Ponzo. But this mole has his associates operating beyond Zaralek Cavern and one of them will task you with delivering two Draconium Fisherfriends.

Scrybbil Engineering is a quest that starts in Valdrakken with Kayann at 36.4, 62.6 coordinates. Although it’s a profession quest, it doesn’t require Engineering. This quest asks you to deliver two Draconium Fisherfriends. Upon delivering these two times to Kayann, you’ll be awarded five Barter Bricks, the currency used to purchase items from Ponzo.

Since Barter Bricks are invaluable to players who are trying to get rare goodies from Ponzo, here’s how you can easily get Draconium Fisherfriend and get your hands on five of the currency.

How to get Draconium Fisherfriend in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Draconium Fisherfriend is a crafted fishing pole used for Fishing in Dragonflight. You can easily get this item if you’re an Engineer as you can learn the recipe from any profession trainer and simply craft it on your own. For this you’ll need the following materials:

Three Draconium Ore

Two Handful of Serevite Bolts

Two Shock-Spring Coil

One Greased-Up Gears

If you haven’t specialized in Engineering, you can always buy this item from the auction house or order it via Crafting Orders in Valdrakken. When using Crafting Orders, you can choose to supply the materials or not, and you can ask your friend to craft it for you by sending Personal Order. You can also set it to Public Order and any Engineer can pick up this order for you for a generous tip.

Remember, you need two Draconium Fisherfriends and once you obtain them, you need to return to Kayann in Valdrakken and he’ll give you five Barter Bricks in return for your effort.