Where to find Ponzo in WoW Dragonflight

The Loamm Niffen are one-of-a-kind creatures in World of Warcraft Dragonflight who predominately rely on their sense of smell, love to dig and move their way around Zaralek Cavern, and have a strong culture of bartering. And the man, or rather, the mole in charge of all bartering in Loamm is none other than Ponzo.

As soon as you start the Embers of Neltharion main campaign and set your eyes on Loamm for the first time, Ponzo will be one of the mole people who will have business proposals for you and will want to keep doing business with you.

So, here’s everything you need to know about this suspicious trader named Ponzo in Dragonflight.

Who is Ponzo in WoW Dragonflight?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Denizen of Loamm, Ponzo is the bartering figure of this mole town as all trading business is either delegated or directly influenced by him. You first meet Ponzo when you reach Renown level three with Loamm Niffen and Ponzo gives you the quest Get Rich Quick. This unlocks Barter Bricks as a currency and then you can start working closely with Ponzo and his associates.

Ponzo location in WoW Dragonflight

As one of the molefolk, Ponzo has made Loamm his home and he can normally be found at the 58.0 53.8 coordinates. There, he’ll be selling various goodies you can buy for Barter Brick, namely Drakewatcher Manuscripts, Bartered Dig Map, and Ponzo’s Cream which can be used to further barter with NPCs in Loamm.

Everything Ponzo sells in WoW Dragonflight