How to get Barter Brick in WoW Dragonflight

Introduced in Dragonflight Patch 10.1, the Barter Brick is going to play a crucial role in the economy of World of Warcraft. Alongside the new feature called the bartering system, this new currency item helps players get important items from NPCs. If you want to have an easier time in season two, you must first figure out the economics of the Barter Brick first.

In this season, players will have to do a lot of trading with the Loamm Niffen faction. There are different currencies used when dealing with this faction and players must be careful not to spend too much too quickly. The first currency players will get acquainted with is the Barter Brick.

Earning Barter Bricks might become a pain if you don’t know what to do. Here are some ways you can get Barter Brick in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.

How to get Barter Bricks in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

After arriving in Loamm, players can go to the suspicious-looking rat named Ponzo and obtain the “Get Rich Quick” quest. It will introduce them to Barter Bricks and award them one on completion.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After players achieve rank three in Loam Niffen, they will get another quest to talk with Ponzo. It will allow them to receive the “Bartering 101” quest from the NPC. Players will have to go to Valdrakken to complete this quest and will be rewarded with 10 Barter Bricks on completion.

At this point, players will be able to unlock daily quests. They will be able to get 10 Barter Bricks in total every day from completing these quests.

Another way of getting Barter Bricks is through sniffseeking. Sniffseeking is a new activity introduced in Dragonflight Patch 10.1. Players get the ability to “sniff” something buried nearby and then use the “burrow” ability to go underground and dig up the item.

Completing a sniffseeking-related quest will give players two to four Barter Bricks. There will also be other quest items players can find while sniffseeking. It will reward them with rewards two Barter Bricks when accomplished.

The final way of getting Barter Bricks is through treasures and rares, albeit it only has a small chance.

It’s important for players to collect Barter Bricks as they can use them to buy Battered Dig map, Ponzo’s Cream, Glimmerogg Timeshare Voucher, and other cosmetic items from Ponzo’s trade menu. The first three items mentioned are crucial to get as they are going to interact with other NPC vendors.

Players can barter these three items with profession trainers in Loamm for different vendor recipes from their respective professions.

These tips will help you maintain a healthy economy as you explore the Loamm Niffen faction. If you need some help with that, check out our full campaign guide.