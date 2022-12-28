In World of Warcraft, professions are a great way to make gold, occupy your time with additional content, and help you work toward your goals. By choosing certain professions, players can gain benefits and perks, like the ability to craft their Mythic gear, Feasts for Raids, and Phials.

In Dragonflight, the latest WoW expansion, professions have undergone massive changes and reworks. These include a revamped profession interface, secondary profession stats, crafting work orders, profession tools and accessories, and specializations and knowledge points.

Right now, there are 13 professions for players to choose from in Dragonflight. So, what are the best professions in WoW Dragonflight?

Dragonflight professions tier list

In WoW Dragonflight, the 13 professions can be placed in three tiers: S tier, A tier, and B tier. S-tier professions are considered the best since they can either make you a decent amount of gold, help you or other players level faster, or they’re essential for PvE content like Mythics and Raids.

A-tier professions can also make you extra gold, but they require a lot of your time since you need to farm for items. And B-tier professions can also make you money. But these professions are generally for personal interest and are great for casual players.

S tier

The S-tier professions that you should level include the following:

Blacksmithing

Inscription

Jewelcrafting

Leatherworking

Tailoring

You can craft Mythic gear, profession equipment, epic-level gems and jewelry, trinkets, cosmetic glyphs, missives, and more by leveling an S-tier profession. All of these items are excellent for end-game content and gold-making. And if you’re looking to delve deeper into gold-making, use The Undermine Journal guide to ensure you’re selling your items for the best price.

A tier

The A-tier professions that you might want to consider leveling include the following:

Fishing

Herbalism

Mining

Skinning

These professions are great to level if you enjoy farming and roaming the Dragon Isles. They also provide essential reagents and other items needed by other professions, so there will always be a need for people with these professions.

B tier

The B-tier professions that might be great for your personal use or playstyle preferences include the following:

Alchemy

Cooking

Enchanting

Engineering

You can level these professions if they interest you or help you meet your goals. Still, they aren’t the best since you can buy most Feasts, Phials, and Trinkets off the Auction House at affordable prices. It’s worth noting that Enchanting and Cooking are the two professions in Dragonflight that do not use the new quality system. So, you don’t have to worry about these items having significant gold differences when sold by different players. But it’s still a good idea to use The Undermine Journal to ensure you’re buying an item at the best price.

In addition, as Cooking is considered a secondary profession, it doesn’t take up one of your two primary profession slots. So, once you’ve learned your two primary professions, you can still learn Cooking if you’re interested.

While these are the best professions in WoW Dragonflight based on utility and gold-making potential, the best professions for you to level are the ones that will help you achieve your goals and suit your playstyle.