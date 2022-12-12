How to use The Undermine Journal in WoW Dragonflight 

The Auction House in World of Warcraft Dragonflight is a fantastic place to find bags, gear, feasts, and other valuable necessities to help you travel across the Dragon Isles. In short, it is the lifeblood of your realm’s economy.

So, whether you’re looking to sell rare items or buy a few potions, the Auction House is where you’ll go. And that’s where The Undermine Journal comes in. The Undermine Journal is an excellent website for those looking to sell on their region’s Auction House or to buy.

It updates hourly with crucial information on your region’s Auction House, and there are several features to consider when looking to buy or sell. So, how do you use The Undermine Journal in WoW Dragonflight?

The Undermine Journal guide

Once you’ve navigated to The Undermine Journal, you’ll want to select your region and realm, as this will show you details about your realm’s Auction House. And each Auction House is different, so make sure you select the right one.

After selecting your region and realm, you’ll be taken to a page that shows you information on your Auction House, like what items are most available, potential deals, potential low bids, and more.

Screenshot via The Undermine Journal

From there, your goals will determine how you use The Undermine Journal.

Buying using The Undermine Journal in WoW Dragonflight

If you’re looking to buy a specific item, you can search for it and see how much it is, how many there are on the market, and average prices. Once you know these details, you can decide whether or not to buy the item.

As a general rule of thumb, if the item is lower or equal to the average daily price, it’s usually a good time to buy, but if it’s higher, it’s a good idea to wait. Ultimately, whether you purchase an item or not is really up to you and what you want.

Selling using The Undermine Journal in WoW Dragonflight

As a seller, The Undermine Journal can help you make gold by showing you what items are out of stock and what their average selling rate is. This also applies to mounts and Transmogs.

For example, if you’re specializing in Leatherworking, you can navigate to the Leatherworking tab and see what items are in stock and which ones need to be restocked. The specific specialization tabs give you an idea of what items you can craft that need to be replenished on the market and how much they could be worth.

One of the fantastic features of this website is that when you click on an item, it will take you to a page that shows you the historical data of the item on your Auction House. While it may look daunting, there are a few sections you should look at, specifically the Price Heat Map and the Quantity Heat Map.

Screenshot via The Undermine Journal

These two maps will show you how much the item was selling for at particular times of the day and the quantity of the item at specific times of the day.

When combined, you can get a good idea of how much you can sell an item for and the best times to restock it to get the most gold for your work. And this also applies to items that you’d like to flip.

By using the Auction House data, you’ll be able to know the actual value of an item in your realm and make more informed buying and selling decisions.