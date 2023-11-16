WoW’s 19th Anniversary: Mounts, rewards, quests, and activities

World of Warcraft will begin celebrating its 19th Anniversary starting on Nov. 16, 2023, and ending in early December. To celebrate the MMORPG’s almost two-decade adventure, World of Warcraft players can unlock exclusive mounts, pets, and other rewards.

Launched on Nov. 23, 2004, the immensely popular and influential MMO is crossing its 19th Anniversary. With three new expansions on the horizon meant to encapsulate the next decade, it’s clear that World of Warcraft isn’t going anywhere soon.

If you are looking to pick up the celebration and see what you can unlock in the retail version of World of Warcraft, here’s what you can look forward to.

How long will the World of Warcraft 19th Anniversary last?

World of Warcraft’s 19th Anniversary event will start on Nov. 16, 2023, after the scheduled maintenance and will run until Dec. 7, 2023. Just logging in during this time window will give you WoW’s 19th Anniversary achievement and a special mailed package from the developer team.

During this window, you can partake in limited-time quests and world events that all promise either exclusive or sought-after rewards. If you are looking to make the most out of this one-time event, then keep reading to see all the currently planned activities for the Anniversary celebration.

All World of Warcraft 19th Anniversary events and rewards

Whenever you first load into World of Warcraft after the 19th Anniversary patch, I recommend first stopping by your mailbox to pick up your rewards from the developers. Along with an Achievement, every player who logs in can get the following items:

Celebration Package – Increases experience and reputation gained during the event by 19-percent.

– Increases experience and reputation gained during the event by 19-percent. Invitation from the Timewalkers – Begins A Timely Celebration quest chain.

– Begins A Timely Celebration quest chain. Celebration Firework – Toy

– Toy 200 Timewarped Badges

Lil’ Frostwing – Pet

Take on this familiar foe to get a guaranteed mount | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also pick up a new mount from the Doomwalker World Boss in Tanaris. For this limited time, Doomwalker has a 100-percent drop rate for the Azure Worldchiller mount, which is described as Wrath of the Lich King-inspired dragon mount.

I’d also recommend checking out the Caverns of Time while you’re in Tanaris. You can get special items such as the Khadgar-ball Soccer and even Leeroy’s Spicy Fried Chicken sold by the legend himself. Here you can also queue for the special Anniversary raid and battleground.

The Alterac Valley of Olde is a version of Alterac Valley that harkens back to the old PvP battleground introduced in vanilla WoW. Like the first iteration of the battleground, there is no reinforcement or time limits, so you should expect a long game going in. You can also earn the Alterac Valley of Olde Achievement by earning 200 Timewarped Badges while playing the battleground.

You can also pick up The Originals questline that will see you defeat nostalgic World Bosses across Azeroth and beyond, such as Lord Kazzak, Azuregos, Emeriss, and more. It’s definitely worth it to tackle these bosses as you can earn exclusive transmog gear that is otherwise unavailable.