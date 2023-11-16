Caverns of Time is a subzone located in Tanaris on the continent of Kalimdor and it’s home to various historic dungeons and the venue of the World of Warcraft’s Anniversary events. If you’re not a WoW veteran, you might struggle to find this gem of a subzone.

Blizzard Entertainment designed Caverns of Time back during Wrath of the Lich King as a way for WoW players to see iconic events such as the opening of the Dark Portal and Arthas’ culling of Stratholme for themselves. Normally, you can queue for all these dungeons while leveling in WoW, but you’ll spend most of your time in Caverns of Time when WoW’s Anniversary event is up to complete fun activities and hunt down the Doomwalker for a new mount.

Here’s how you can get to Caverns of Time in Dragonflight.

How to get to Caverns of Time in WoW Dragonflight as the Horde

Your first step is to find the portal room. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

If you’re a fellow Orc or Tauren and you need to get to Caverns of Time, I advise you first reach Orgrimmar’s portal room called Pathfinder’s Den. This is at the 56, 90 coordinates. If you teleport you will be on the first floor, and you want to get to the basement, as I like to call it.

To do so, walk out of the room, and to your left, you’ll see stairs taking you one floor below. Follow the stairs and you’ll see a similar portal room, just like the above one.

This is the portal room with the portal to Caverns of Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The middle portal is the portal to Caverns of Time, approach and click on it, and you’ll be teleported.

How to get to Caverns of Time in WoW Dragonflight as the Alliance

The portal to Caverns of Time is in Wizard’s Sanctum. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Alliance has a quite similar way of getting to Caverns of Time, and, again, you want to reach your capital, Stormwind.

The portal straight ahead will take you to Caverns of Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then, get to the Wizard’s Sanctum in Mage Quarter, and walk up the stairs, through the portal, and turn right after you pass mages and elementals.

Portal straight across the room is the portal to Caverns of Time.