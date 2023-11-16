Believe it or not, World of Warcraft is celebrating its 19th birthday from Nov. 16 and Blizzard has special treats for all players who join the celebration—namely a new mount.

WoW’s 19th Anniversary is a special event running from Nov. 16 to Dec. 7. During this event, you can get a ton of unique perks such as reputation and experience buff, mount, pet, and gear upgrades that will make the beginning of Dragonflight season three smooth sailing. If you’re like me, you have your eyes on only one thing—the mount.

Here’s how you can get the WoW’s 19th Anniversary mount.

What’s WoW’s 19th Anniversary mount?

Image via Wowhead

WoW’s 19th Anniversary mount is Azure Worldchiller. This is a regular flying mount that can fly on Azeroth and the Dragon Isles, but, unfortunately, it doesn’t know how to Dragonride. All mounts will learn Dragonriding as a skill in the upcoming WoW expansion, The War Within.

How to get WoW’s 19th Anniversary mount

Doomwalker spawns in front of Caverns of Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

WoW’s 19th Anniversary mount, Azure Worldchiller drops from the world boss Doomwalker. This is a special world boss only available during WoW’s birthday. Luckily for you, this boss spawns and patrols in Tanaris, just outside the Caverns of Time.

The boss has a couple of spawn locations, and should be at the following coordinates:

64.4 49.8

63.3 50.7

63.2 49.1

62.7 50.0

Azure Worldchiller has a 100 percent drop rate, meaning you’ll only have to kill Doomwalker once.

There are other neat rewards you can grab during WoW’s 19th Anniversary event like pets, Timewarped Badges, and experience and reputation buff to catch up with everything you’ve missed so far. Luckily for you, the reputation buff also applies to the newly added reputation, the Dream Wardens.