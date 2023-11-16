How to find and defeat the Doomwalker boss during WoW’s 19th Anniversary

Doom walker will crush you, unless you crush him first!

Everyone’s favorite game, World of Warcraft, is turning 19 in 2023. Blizzard Entertainment is celebrating this by once again giving experience and reputation buffs, a mount and a pet, and other neat rewards. To get your free mount, you need to defeat the Doomwalker boss.

Doomwalker is a special world boss only available during WoW’s Anniversary which drops the Azure Worldchiller mount. The mount has a 100 percent drop rate chance and this will be just a quick adventure, in and out.

Since this boss is so important, here’s how to find and defeat the Doomwalker world boss during WoW’s 19th Anniversary.

How to find the Doomwalker boss during WoW‘s 19th Anniversary

Doomwalker spawns in front of Caverns of Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Doomwalker is a huge mechanical world boss wandering near the Caverns of Time in Tanaris and it spawns at following coordinates:

64.4 49.8

63.3 50.7

63.2 49.1

62.7 50.0

Normally, Doomwalker is right in front of the Caverns of Time, and there’s no need to go far.

How to defeat the Doomwalker boss during WoW‘s 19th Anniversary

During WoW’s Anniversary event, there’ll be plenty of groups defeating Doomwalker just outside Cavern of Time. You can also find a group using the Group Finder tool. I found plenty of groups under the Custom option.

This boss only has a couple of abilities such as Overrun, Earthquake, and Crush Armor, but don’t let this fool you, Doomwalker is a deadly boss and is leaving heaps of bones behind himself. So, kids, don’t try this at home, and don’t ever do it alone.

WoW’s 19th Anniversary lasts from Nov. 16 to Dec. 7, so you’ll have plenty of time to defeat this boss.

Rewards for defeating the Doomwalker boss during WoW‘s 19th Anniversary