Which Legion dungeons will return in WoW: Shadowlands Timewalking event?

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is giving players a chance to jump back into a moment in the game’s past when Patch 9.1.5 launches next month. The next wave of Timewalking dungeons will be coming to the live servers and players will be able to run through scaled-up versions of dungeons from the Legion expansion.

Six Legion-era dungeons will be coming to WoW when Patch 9.1.5 releases on Nov. 2. Players will be able to pick up a quest in Oribos that allows them to receive rewards for completing Legion Timewalking dungeons. Dungeon divers will also be able to earn Timewarped Badges by taking down bosses and completing dungeons. In turn, those badges can be spent on rewards such as gear, toys, and an exclusive Legion-era mount.

For an upscaled challenge, players can also elect to use Timeworn Keystones during their dungeon runs to emulate a Mythic+ experience in Timewalking dungeons. Here are the six Legion dungeons players will be able to run during the upcoming Timewalking event.

Which dungeons will be available during Legion Timewalking?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Black Rook Hold

Court of Stars

Darkheart Thicket

Eye of Azshara

Neltharion’s Lair

Vault of the Wardens

The six dungeons chosen to represent the Legion expansion during its Timewalking event were some of the most beloved instances from the expansion’s original release. When the expansion launched in 2016, 10 dungeons were available to play. Of those 10, the Arcway, Halls of Valor, Maw of Souls, and Assault on Violet Hold won’t be available during the upcoming Legion Timewalking event.

Additionally, the three dungeons that were released later on in Legion’s lifecycle—Return to Karazhan, the Seat of the Triumvirate, and the Cathedral of Eternal Night—won’t be making an appearance on the Legion Timewalking lineup.

When does Legion Timewalking launch?

Blizzard has not yet given an official launch date for Legion Timewalking, but players should expect the event to begin sometime between Nov. 16 and Dec. 7, considering that time frame also serves as a gap between the end of the current rotation for Timewalking events and the next one. So before Timewalking cycles all the way back to The Burning Crusade, it’s likely players will get the chance to explore Legion-era content.

World of Warcraft Patch 9.1.5 launches on Nov. 2.