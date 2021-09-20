Here are all of the Legion Timewalking items coming to WoW: Shadowlands in Patch 9.1.5

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.1.5 is coming later this year, and with it, the latest edition of Timewalking content is coming to the game. Each expansion, players can travel back into the past to experience a scaled-up version of a previous expansion’s content. With Shadowlands, players will be given the opportunity to experience the content that the Legion expansion had to offer, earning time-appropriate rewards in the process.

While the Legion Timewalking event is active, players will have the chance to spend any Timewarped Badges that they earn in Legion dungeons on limited-time gear and rewards. Like all Timewalking events, traditional rewards like crafting reagents, reputation insignias, and heirloom upgrades will all be available for purchase during Legion Timewalking.

Additionally, several pieces of armor, including a look-alike plate ensemble of the armor worn by Ravencrest Guards in Black Rook Hold, will be available for purchase. Beyond those items, though, here are all of the rewards available for players to purchase with in-game currency during Patch 9.1.5’s Legion Timewalking event.

Favor of the Val’Sharah Hippogryph

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Legion Timewalking mount, the Val’Sharah Hippogryph, is available during the Timewalking event for 5,000 Timewarped Badges. It’s similar in its model to other Hippogryphs from the Legion era, including the Leyfeather Hippogryph and the Cloudwing Hippogryph.

Replica Aegis of Aggramar

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Aegis of Aggramar, one of the legendary Pillars of Creation from the Legion expansion, was previously unobtainable by players. But a replica version of the shield can be purchased during the Legion Timewalking event for 3,000 Timewarped Badges. It can only be used by Warriors, Paladins, and Shamans and has no statistical qualities.

Replica Nightborne Weapons

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Many never-before-released weapons that match the Legion aesthetic will be coming to WoW in Patch 9.1.5. All of the new cosmetic weapons coming to WoW with the Legion Timewalking event will take on the appearance of weapons used by Nightborne guards in Suramar. A shield, longbow, staff, mace, and two swords will be available for purchase. Each of them will cost between 35 and 100 Timewarped Badges.

Nightborne Guard’s Vigilance

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Nightborne’s Guard’s Vigilance toy allows you to take on the appearance of a Suramar City guard, calling back to one of the original memes from the Legion expansion. The toy gives you a quick disguise and detects stealthed enemies around you, similarly to how Nightborne guards did during the Suramar quest chain back in Legion. The phrase “something’s not quite right” became a widespread meme among members of the WoW community in 2016 when Legion originally launched. And with this toy, the mannerisms and phrases of Nightborne guards are coming back into the picture.