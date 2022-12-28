New Mythic Raszageth kills highlight just how far ahead Echo and Liquid are of other WoW guilds

The latest World of Warcraft Race to World First might be over, but that hasn’t stopped other top guilds in the world from staking their claim on top five and top 10 Vault of Incarnates clears.

Last night, two more guilds joined Echo and Liquid as the only raids to complete the first tier in World of Warcraft Dragonflight so far. The first was Method, which downed Raszageth around 5pm CT, and after that BDGG took out the boss at 10:30pm CT.

Any guild that can make its way through a raid on Mythic difficulty is certainly worth applauding, but the gap between these two guilds and the top ranks of Echo and Liquid shows just how far the Race to World First is from being more than a two-horse race.

WORLD THIRD!



⛈️ WE HAVE DEFEATED RASZAGETH THE STORM EATER ⛈️ — Method (@Method) December 27, 2022

While a break for Christmas may have been in order for guilds that failed to complete the instance before Sunday, Dec. 25, Echo and Liquid finished the instance a couple of days earlier immediately following nerfs to the boss.

THE TURKEY HAS OFFICIALLY BEEN COOKED 🔥🦃



BDGG TAKES WORLD 4TH! — BDGG (@bigdumbgaming) December 28, 2022

In general, Echo and Liquid’s rapid progression was only stunted during the Vault of the Incarnates race when a clear and obvious nerf was required. They were so far ahead of the other competition that Method and BDGG hadn’t even started progression on the final boss of the instance until the day before Echo and Liquid finished.

Meanwhile, the way that Echo and Liquid’s strategies and raid compositions are so publicly disseminated provides a guidebook for the guilds that come in after them. And unlike Echo and Liquid, these guilds didn’t have to wait for much-needed hotfixes to make the boss killable. They went into the instance knowing that it could be done and exactly how it could be done.

The Race to World First certainly doesn’t need to be more than a two-horse race to be entertaining, but if anyone had hopes of that happening any time soon, they might be waiting for a long time.