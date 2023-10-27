WoW Dragonflight: Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope raid release schedule

Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope is the third, and hopefully not last, raid of World of Warcraft Dragonflight. Just like previous raids, it will be available on four different difficulties, but they won’t be released at the same time.

WoW raids can be of varying difficulties—Looking for Raid, Normal, Heroic, and Mythic. Each difficulty introduces cool new abilities, empowers the old ones, and gives the boss and its trash more health you need to burn through. This will be the case with Amirdrassil, a raid set in the heart of the Emerald Dream.

So, here’s when you can expect to experience each and every raid difficulty of Amirdrassil in Dragonflight.

Amirdrassil raid release schedule in WoW Dragonflight

November 14 — Normal, Heroic, Mythic, and Raid Finder wing one: Incarnates Wake (Gnarlroot, Igira the Cruel, Smolderon),

— Normal, Heroic, Mythic, and Raid Finder wing one: Incarnates Wake (Gnarlroot, Igira the Cruel, Smolderon), November 21 — Raid Finder wing two: Molten Incursion (Volcoross, Larodar, Keeper of the Flame)

— Raid Finder wing two: Molten Incursion (Volcoross, Larodar, Keeper of the Flame) November 28 — Raid Finder wing three: The Viridian Weave (Council of Dreams, Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle)

— Raid Finder wing three: The Viridian Weave (Council of Dreams, Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle) December 12— Raid Finder wing four: Fate of Amirdrassil (Tindral Sageswift, Seer of the Flame, Fyrakk the Blazing)

Will all four Amirdrassil difficulties release at the same time in WoW Dragonflight?

Nymue is one of the bosses in Amirdrassil. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Yes, all four difficulties will be released at the same time. But, it’s important to note that only the first wing of Amirdrassil Raid Finder will open on Nov. 14, and you have to wait at least until Nov. 21 to see the next bosses.

Can you complete Amirdrassil on different difficulties every week in WoW Dragonflight?

Yes, you can complete Amirdrassil on four different difficulties every week, but you won’t be eligible for loot after you clear it once. Let’s say that you’ve cleared Amirdrassil on Normal and Heroic difficulties this week with PUGs and your friend invites you for a Normal run. You can still help them defeat the bosses, but you won’t get the loot, not even Dreaming Crests.

So, I recommend you take your raid timings seriously and carefully decide when and with whom you’ll be raiding the next week.

Requirements for entering different Amirdrassil difficulties in WoW Dragonflight

The minimum item level to enter Amirdrassil on the Raid Finder difficulty is 424. For other difficulties, you can’t use the Raid Finder tool, and you’ll have to manually apply for five groups at a time. Normally, each group and their leader have a preset item level they want all members to meet.

It’s hard to say what the ideal item level is, but I’m usually aiming to have slightly better gear. For example, if I plan on queuing for Normal, I want to have pretty much all the gear I can from Raid Finder. So, taking this into consideration, I would recommend you have the following item levels for different difficulties:

Raid Finder: 424

Normal: 440

Heroic: 467

Mythic: 480

This way, you’ll still get meaningful upgrades, but you won’t be too weak or lack HP to live through critical situations.

