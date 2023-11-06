WoW The War Within: Warbands, explained

The keyart for the upcoming wow expansion the war within
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Nothing is more enjoyable than maxing out your main World of Warcraft character and starting on your alts. But leveling them can be a tedious ordeal—until now. In The War Within, WoW’s upcoming expansion, a new feature called Warbands will be added to make your alt-leveling experience far more enjoyable.

What are Warbands in WoW The War Within?

In WoW The War Within, Warbrands is a way for players to link characters to share equipment, resources, banks, and renown. Players can achieve this by adding characters to their Warband list.

We aren’t sure how this will be done just yet, but Blizzard has shared how the WoW menu screen will look with several characters and with the Warband feature added in. In the bottom right-hand corner, there is a way to see all characters in your Warband; this is your Warband Character List, where I assume we’ll be able to add or remove alts to the list. So, the process should be pretty straightforward.

the wow the war within menu screen of a warband character list
You can see your Warband Character list from the toggle in the bottom right. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In addition, your Warband is account-wide and can include characters from both Factions, which means you won’t have to worry about having Alliance-only and Horde-only Warbands. This will be beneficial as many players like their alts to join the same guild as their main character, and seeing as guilds are now cross-faction, it will make raids and completing the new delves and dungeons much easier.

All characters within the Warband will have access to:

  • A bank where players can add or remove items that can be shared among alts.
  • Renown, so you won’t have to do the tedious renown grind again.
  • Achievements
  • Warbound items—these items will be labeled as Warbound until they’re equipped, meaning you can transfer them to the bank for an alt. But if you equip the item, it will no longer be Warbound. 
  • Flight paths
  • Transmog Collections as they’ll be armor-agnostic. 
  • Reputation

So, if you enjoy leveling several characters in different factions, races, and classes, the Warband feature in WoW The War Within will eventually make your leveling experience less tedious and more content-focused.

