WoW The War Within: Delves, explained

Delves were originally a feature found only in RPGs like Elder Scrolls and Diablo 4, but Blizzard Entertainment is now bringing them into World of Warcraft’s upcoming expansion, The War Within too—and they’re going to feature wonderful rewards.

What are Delves in WoW The War Within, explained

In WoW The War Within, Delves are scalable instances for one to five players that provide meaningful gear progression. Moreover, this will also contribute to a new reward track in the Great Vault for world content players. So players can expect Delves to be a core pillar of endgame content.

Although not much is known about the Delves, this is what we do know outside of the information above:

Even though Delves can have up to five people, they will be role-agnostic. This means you can be any role to take them on. So, there won’t be a need to fill your team with a tank or a healer unless you want one. Hopefully, this should lessen wait times as you can dive right into the delves.

Delves will be featured in Seasonal content. Players can get rewards for the season in the Delves, like mounts, achievements, and pets. Seasonal NPCs will also help you as you explore the Delves.

At the end of the vault, there will be lots of treasures for you to get. But you'll need to complete objectives or solve puzzles to get them.

Delves are part of Blizzard's attempt at creating more evergreen content to appeal to all types of WoW players. So, whether you're a hardcore player or a casual, Delves will appeal to everyone.

Delves will be an incredible addition to WoW as its endgame content is suitable for any player, featuring epic loot, fun objectives, and many rewards.