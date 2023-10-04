WoW to introduce even more ways to get gear from the Great Vault in Patch 10.2

The Great Vault is one of the most reliable ways to get loot in World of Warcraft. And in Patch 10.2, it’s about to get even easier to make sure your vault isn’t empty at the start of a weekly reset.

When Patch 10.2 goes live later this year, a change will be implemented to make the “Mythic+ dungeons” row of the Great Vault include all dungeons, meaning Heroic, Timewalking, and Mythic-zero dungeons will all count toward your progression in the Great Vault. For the sake of continuity, Timewalking dungeons will give the same rewards as Heroic-level dungeons.

This change is mostly coming to make sure players who don’t run keys don’t walk away empty-handed when they open up their Great Vault at the start of a weekly reset. Sometimes, getting into a group for a Mythic+ dungeon can be a rough experience, especially in the later stages of a season when the community’s grinders have stopped pushing lower keys. If you have an alt that’s waiting in the wings or you’re returning to the game for the first time in months, getting guaranteed gear from Mythic-zeroes or Timewalking dungeons is something that can only work in your favor.

Waycrest Manor will be re-joining the dungeon pool in Dragonflight season three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re someone who logs in for only Timewalking weeks, you can also get some free rewards from your Great Vault, considering Timewalking dungeons will give loot in there. Not only will you get a Cache of Raid Treasures from completing the weekly Timewalking quest, but you’ll also get a free piece of gear in your vault just for completing the dungeons.

Timewalking will continue to be a valuable and reliable way to get good gear at a fast rate, and if you complete enough of those dungeons, you should see your alts on their way to high-end Mythic+ keys and raid groups in no time. Current players should look toward Timewalking dungeons right now as the Turbulent Timeways event rewards players with extra high-end gear and provides a boost to experience for characters still making their way toward level 70.

The Great Vault’s rewards for Mythic +2 dungeons start at item level 454 on the Patch 10.2 PTR, so that number should be expected to drop slightly for Heroic, Mythic-zero, and Timewalking dungeons.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2 does not yet have a release date, although players should expect it to be released sometime before the end of 2023.

