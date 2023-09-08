When does WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2 release?

Blizzard released its most detailed roadmap yet for 2023 World of Warcraft Dragonflight content on Sept. 7, and with it, we now know some of the content coming in season three with Patch 10.2.

With a new zone, raid, and legendary weapon, among other things, there’s an abundance of content to look forward to. And with the beginning of the patch’s PTR, one would expect that the new patch will be in the hands of players sooner rather than later.

What is WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2’s release date?

Blizzard has not yet announced an official release date for WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2. But in its updated roadmap that was released this week, Blizzard indicated that the content will be coming in the fall, which technically begins later this month.

Given that the team just began the 10.2 PTR yesterday, I don’t expect to see the patch go live until sometime in October. This will give devs the time to thoroughly test the game’s new Emerald Dream zone and the new Amirdrassil, The Dream’s Hope raid.

Blizzard hasn’t released a PTR testing schedule for the game’s upcoming raid yet, but once it does, we should have a better idea of when exactly to expect the new patch on the live servers. Dragonflight launched on Nov. 28 last year. Blizzard then released Patch 10.1 on May 2, about six months later. That would make October or November a reasonable timeline for 10.2, if the developers want to keep content releases spread out in a consistent fashion.

Given the fact that the PTR for 10.2 has already started, I don’t suspect that the devs will make us wait until November, though.

