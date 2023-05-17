How to craft gear in WoW Dragonflight

Professions in World of Warcraft Dragonflight have changed completely and now you have to worry about profession stats, gear, talents, and crafting orders. Since everything profession-related is far more complex, so is the crafting.

In the latest WoW expansion, crafted gear plays a huge role in your gearing process since you can craft high-quality and item level weapons, trinkets, and gear. On top of that, that same gear can be upgraded using Enchanted Shadowflame Crests.

If you haven’t had any experience with Elemental Lariat in Dragonflight season one or you were just too scared to get to grips with Crafting Orders system, here’s how you can get your crafted gear.

How to craft gear in Dragonflight

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first and most important step when crafting high-quality gear is to get your hands on the essential reagent for crafting—Spark of Shadowflame. Each week you’ll get one Splintered Spark of Shadowflame from the weekly ‘A Worthy Ally: Loamm Niffen’ quest. When you combine two of them, you’ll get one Spark of Shadowflame. Normally, you’ll need only one Spark of Shadowflame for crafted gear, but if you want to craft a weapon, you’ll need two.

The next step in your crafting process is deciding the top-priority items. Typically, you want to start with crafting your weapon and then move on to trinkets, necks, and leg pieces.

After that, you want to visit an auction house and buy the necessary reagents. You don’t need to provide all reagents, but the crafters are more likely to pick up your order if it’s providing the reagents.

Then, you want to go to Crafting Orders station in Valdrakken at the 35.65, 61.12 coordinates and then set your order. You can set your order to Public, Guild, or Private. If you set it to Public, any crafter in the region can pick up your order, Guild orders are limited only to your guild, and Private orders can only be accessed by the player who received the order.

When crafting high-quality gear, you normally want to have your designated Blacksmith, Jewelcrafter, or Alchemist who can craft that piece of gear and later upgrade it. If you don’t have any friends or guildmates who can help you with that, turn on the Trade Chat and there you’ll find various crafters offering their services.

Also, make sure not to overpay the order. If you’re providing the materials, the reasonable price would be up to 5000 gold, but it will largely depend on the crafter’s proc chance to craft the highest quality item. Normally, crafters have around a 40 percent chance to proc the highest quality and many crafters might offer free recrafting until you get rank five item.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have all that ironed out, talk to any Crafting Orders NPC, choose the item you want to craft by typing in the name in the search bar, and then select it. Then, choose the Spark you want to use, add optional reagents which include item-level-increasing reagents, missives with secondary stats, and Embellishments. Finally, set the desired item quality and commission and click Place Order. After the order has been fulfilled, it will arrive in the mail.

Just to make sure you completely understood the process, here’s a streamlined and abridged version of everything explained above:

Obtain Spark of Shadowlames Do some research and select the most important crafted item you need right now Buy or gather necessary reagents (if you don’t want to provide reagents, give a generous tip) Go to Crafting Orders in Valdrakken at 35.65, 61.12 coordinates Set your order by talking to the NPC, selecting the desired item, and adding the reagents and optional reagents Set the desired level of quality and commission Click Place Order Wait for the crafter to finish the order and pick it up from the mailbox once it arrives

About the author