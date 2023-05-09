How to upgrade crafted gear in WoW Dragonflight 

Prior to World of Warcraft Dragonflight, crafted gear was mainly used to get you started and ease your gearing problems at the beginning of an expansion. But in this dragon-themed expansion, crafted gear like Elemental Lariat has become the best-in-slot gear, especially when you upgrade it.

The crafting, and later upgrading process, for many WoW players who are not crafters themselves can be rather confusing and difficult to pick up. Originally, the main reagent you needed to craft your gear was Sparks of Ingenuity, but in Patch 10.1 the main crafting reagent will be Sparks of Shadowflame. Luckily, you’ll only need one to two Sparks of Shadowflame to craft the gear, and you won’t need any more of them to recraft and upgrade the gear. Instead, you’ll need special crafted items to do that.

By now, you’re most likely confused by everything you’ll need to recraft and upgrade your gear, so here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can upgrade your crafted gear in Dragonflight.

How do you upgrade crafted gear in WoW Dragonflight?

Once you’ve crafted your first item with Sparks of Shadowflame and other necessary reagents, you want to get your hands on Enchanted Shadowflame Crests. This type of Shadowflame Crests is equal to Primal Infusion and Concentrated Primal Infusion from Dragonflight season one and comes in three different iterations:

Enchanted Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crest : Used to upgrade your crafted gear up to levels 395 to 408

: Used to upgrade your crafted gear up to levels 395 to 408 Enchanted Wyrm’s Shadowflame Crest : Used to upgrade your crafted gear up to levels 424 to 437

: Used to upgrade your crafted gear up to levels 424 to 437 Enchanted Aspect’s Shadowflame Crest: Used to upgrade your crafted gear up to levels 434 to 447

Enchanted Shadowflame Crests can only be crafted by Enchanters who have obtained this recipe from chests and rare bosses in Zaralek Cavern or by maxing out Renown with Loamm Niffen. But, if you’re not an Enchanter yourself, you need to order the Enchanted Shadowflame Crests via Crafting Orders in Valdrakken. You can either set it to Public Order, Guild Order, or Personal Order.

So, now that you have your Enchanted Shadowflame Crest and original crafted item, once again head out to the Crafting Orders station in Valdrakken, select the item you want to upgrade, provide Enchanted Shadowflame Crests and the necessary materials, and again set a Public Order, Guild Order, or Personal Order, and wait for it to be fulfilled. To upgrade your gear, you’ll need a Blacksmith, Leatherworker, Tailor, or an Enchanter specialized in crafting gear. If you don’t have any friends or guildmates playing crafters, you can always find active crafters promoting themselves in the Trade Chat.

Remember, Enchanted Shadowflame Crest will be consumed upon use and to upgrade your crafted gear to the next level, you’ll need the next type of Enchanted Shadowflame Crests.

So, to quickly recap, the steps you need to do to recraft and upgrade your gear are as follows:

Craft your gear Obtain Enchanted Shadowflame Crests via Crafting Orders or by crafting them yourself if you’re an Enchanter Acquire necessary upgrade materials Update the gear by ordering it via Crafting Orders or upgrading it yourself

In a nutshell, upgrading gear in Dragonflight season two is slightly different than season one because you’ll have to obtain Enchanted Shadowflame Crests first and then you can start the upgrading process.