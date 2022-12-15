Gearing progression is easily one of the most important aspects of World of Warcraft, especially at the beginning of each expansion. The main reason behind such gearing frenzy among all WoW players is that they want to keep up with the current content and be as armed as possible when the next piece of content comes out, just like with season one, Mythic+ dungeons, and Vault of the Incarnates.

One of the most sought-after pieces of gear in Dragonflight is a simple necklace called Elemental Lariat. Known to be the best-in-slot neck for almost all classes, Elemental Lariat gives its wielder 287 Stamina and a chance to empower your socketed gems, granting you 330 stats. When paired with Tiered Medallion Setting, Elemental Lariat becomes even more powerful, allowing you to simultaneously use three separate gems for one neck.

No matter if you’re planning on starting your Mythic+ journey, defeating Raszageth in Vault of the Incarnates, or just want to enjoy world content, Elemental Lariat is a tool you need to have early in Dragonflight. Here’s how to get your hands on one of these invaluable necklaces.

How to make Elemental Lariat in WoW Dragonflight

Created by Dragonflight Jewelcrafters, the trickiest part of making Elemental Lariat is getting the recipe. The recipe for Elemental Lariat is from the Primal Storms events that started with season one on Dec. 13.

The recipe for Elemental Lariat has roughly a one percent chance to drop for any profession. Although it’s still not confirmed, the community assumes you can get this only from mobs tied to the Stormed Off achievement, meaning these mobs are considered to be rares.

After you’ve got your hands on the recipe, you’ll need to have Dragon Isles Jewelcrafting maxed out, at level 100. On top of that, you’ll need to have one Spark of Ingenuity and 30 Primal Chaos. You can get Primal Chaos from dungeon runs or Expedition Scout’s Pack and Disturbed Dirt piles. Spark of Ingenuity is, on the other hand, a bit harder to find since it’s time-gated. You’ll get your first Spark of Ingenuity from a quest, and for the next round, you’ll need to complete the next chapter of the Engine of Innovation questline.