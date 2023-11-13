WoW Dragonflight: How to get Enchanted Dreaming Crests

In World of Warcraft Dragonflight, you have two main types of gear—crafted and upgrades that drop from completing certain activities across the Dragon Isles. While gear from dungeons and raids is upgraded with Dreaming Crests, you’ll need Enchanted Dreaming Crests for crafted gear.

Given that Enchanted Dreaming Crests are used to upgrade crafted gear, they are too crafted, but only by Enchanters. If this isn’t your primary profession, you’ll have to find a way around it. Just like Dreaming Crests, Enchanted Dreaming Crests come in different shapes and sizes and because of that are used to upgrade gear up to specific item levels.

Hre’s how Enchanted Dreaming Crests work and how you can get them in Dragonflight.

Enchanted Dreaming Crests in WoW Dragonflight, explained

Enchanted Dreaming Crests are a mandatory reagent you need to upgrade your crafted gear in Dragonflight Patch 10.2. Crafted gear is any piece of armor you create either on your own, using various materials, or you ask a specific crafter to make for you.

There are three different types of Enchanted Dreaming Crests—Enchanted Whelping’s Dreaming Crest, Enchanted Wyrm’s Dreaming Crest, and Enchanted Aspect’s Dreaming Crest. Each Dreaming Crest will be used to upgrade your gear through certain item levels.

All types of Enchanted Dreaming Crests in WoW Dragonflight

Name of the Enchanted Crest Item level upgrades Necessary reagents Enchanted Whelpling’s Dreaming Crest 434-447 30 Whelpling’s Dreaming Crests Enchanted Wyrm’s Dreaming Crest 463-476 45 Wyrm’s Dreaming Crests Enchanted Aspect’s Dreaming Crest 473-486 60 Aspect’s Dreaming Crests

How to get Enchanted Dreaming Crests in WoW Dragonflight

You first need to purchase Nascent Dreaming Crests from Andoris in Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get Enchanted Dreaming Crests is through Enchanting. You either have to be an Enchanter, have a friend who specializes in that, or you’ll have to find one through the Trading Chat, and then arrange the price of their services. If you’re not an Enchanter, you have to use Crafting Orders in Valdrakken to get the Enchanted Dreaming Crest you need by sending either a private or public order.

The first step is getting enough regular Dreaming Crests and then purchasing the Nascent Dreaming Crest you need from Andoris in Valdrakken at the 30.70, 61.09 coordinates.

You then have to either gather or purchase the necessary crafting materials and find a crafter via the Trading Chat or any other means. Normally, the fee for crafting these will vary on your server, but I wouldn’t pay more than 2,000 to 3,000 gold for crafting this, not including the materials.

Materials needed for crafting Enchanted Dreaming Crests in WoW Dragonflight

Enchanted Whelpling’s Dreaming Crest

30 Chromatic Dust

Five Vibrant Shards

Resonant Crystal

One Nascent Whelpling’s Dreaming Crest

Enchanted Wyrm’s Dreaming Crest

60 Chromatic Dust

10 Vibrant Shards

Two Resonant Crystal

One Dracothyst

One Nascent Wyrm’s Dreaming Crest

Enchanted Aspect’s Dreaming Crest

80 Chromatic Dust

15 Vibrant Shards

Four Resonant Crystal

Two Dracothyst

One Nascent Aspect’s Dreaming Crest

Can you immediately craft the best Enchanted Dreaming Crest in WoW Dragonflight?

Yes, you can immediately craft Enchanted Aspect’s Dreaming Crest if you have enough materials. This means you don’t have to go through upgrades one by one, and you can save a ton of money and materials with this. But you’ll spend a bit more time without your best-in-slot crafted item.