WoW Dragonflight: How to get Dreaming Crests

We all need gear upgrades.

Three Druids in different forms standing next to one another in the Emerald Dream
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

During World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2, your main two currencies are Flightstones and Dreaming Crests. While you’re probably familiar with Flightstones, Dreaming Crests are a bit harder to come by.

Dreaming Crests come in different shapes and sizes, and they’re capped every week. Gear in season three will have six separate types of gear—Explorer, Adventurer, Veteran, Champion, Hero, and Mythic. Each type of gear will be upgraded with both Flightstones and Dreaming Crests.

Here’s how the Dreaming Crests work and can you get them in Dragonflight.

Dreaming Crests in WoW Dragonflight, explained

Dreaming Crests are a gearing currency found in your Currency tab that you can use to upgrade various pieces of gear. There are four types of Dreaming Crests and you can easily trade them upwards. They exchange at a six-to-one ratio, meaning that 90 lesser Dreaming Crests equals 15 better ones. But this counts toward your weekly cap. 

On top of all that, once you cap out one type of Dreaming Crest, you get lesser ones. For example, if you cap out Wyrm’s Dreaming Crests, you’ll start getting Drake’s Dreaming Crests. 

All types of gear in WoW Dragonflight

Type of gearItem levels
Explorer415 to 437
Adventurer428 to 450
Veteran441 to 463
Champion454 to 476
Hero467 to 483
Myth480 to 489

Types of Dreaming Crests and the gear they upgrade in WoW Dragonflight

There are four types of Dreaming Crests and each one can be used to upgrade specific pieces of gear. Below you’ll find a table listing all Dreaming Crests and the type of gear they are related to:

Type of Dreaming CrestType of gear these Dreaming Crests upgrade
Whelpling’s Dreaming CrestsHigher item level Adventurer gear and lower item level Veteran gear
Drake’s Dreaming CrestsHigher item level Veteran gear and lesser Champion gear
Wyrm’s Dreaming CrestsBetter Champion gear and lower item level Heroic gear
Aspect’s Dreaming CrestsHeroic and Mythic gear

How to get Dreaming Crests in WoW Dragonflight

Each type of Dreaming Crest drops from different sources. Below you’ll find all the ways you can get Dreaming Crests:

Type of Dreaming CrestSource
Whelpling’s Dreaming CrestsRegular and world quests, Amirdrassil on the Raid Finder difficulty, and Mythic+ dungeons up to level +5
Drake’s Dreaming CrestsElite quests, Amirdrassil on the Normal difficulty, and Mythic+ dungeons from level +6 to +10
Wyrm’s Dreaming CrestsMythic+ dungeons from levels +11-15, and Amirdrassil on the Heroic difficulty
Aspect’s Dreaming CrestsMythic+ dungeons from level +16, and Amirdrassil on the Mythic difficulty

How many Dreaming Crests can you get per week in WoW Dragonflight?

You can get 90 Dreaming Crests every week. This means you can get 90 Whelpling’s Dreaming Crests, Drake’s Dreaming Crests, Wyrm’s Dreaming Crests, Aspect’s Dreaming Crests, respectively. That adds up to 360 Dreaming Crests every week. Trading them up will also count toward your weekly cap. 

How to exchange Dreaming Crests in WoW Dragonflight

Vendor that exchanges Dreaming Crests standing in the Emerald Dream zone
Vaskarn in the Central Encampment will exchange your Dreaming Crests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you need lower-tier Dreaming Crests, you can exchange them at a six-to-one ratio. The vendor you’re looking for is Vaskarn and he’s in the Central Encampment in the Emerald Dream at the 49.79 62.88 coordinates. Fifteen lesser Dreaming Crests will get you one Dreaming Crest of better quality.

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.

