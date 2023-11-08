WoW Dragonflight: Locations of all treasure chests in the Emerald Dream

Give me the loot.

WoW character riding a fire owl
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Emerald Dream in World of Warcraft Dragonflight hides many secrets, and one of them is treasure chests packed with unique loot.

Treasure chests are interactable objects scattered around the zone of Emerald Dream. They’re opened in a unique way and give you precious loot. That loot can be reputation with the Dream Wardens, but it can also award you Druid customizations, transmogs, and toys. While some chests can be simply opened by interacting with them, others take a bit more wit and creativity to get to the hidden treasure.

Here are the locations of all treasure chests in the Emerald Dream in Dragonflight.

Location of all treasure chests in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

The map of the Emerald Dream showing the exact locations of all treasure chests
You’ll find treasure chests in the Emerald Dream at the following locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can find 19 treasure chests locations in the Emerald Dream. Naturally, they’re scattered all over the zone, and you’ll need to hunt them down and open them to get that sweet, sweet loot. 

Here are the locations of all treasure chests in the Emerald Dream: 

  • /way  34.1 56.3 
  • /way  47.4 34.8
  • /way  59.9 18.9 
  • /way  64.1 19.1 
  • /way  30.8 80.7 
  • /way  32.9 83.1 
  • /way  63.4 71.6
  • /way  39.7 52.1 
  • /way  42.2 56.2 
  • /way  41.7 62.5 
  • /way 39.0 66.6 
  • /way  62.9 35.1  
  • /way  39.1 65.5 
  • /way  37.2 30.6 
  • /way  64.3 61.3 
  • /way  61.6 59.5 
  • /way  55.2 57.2 
  • /way  48.0 52.4 
  • /way  47.0 53.0 

Treasure chests loot table in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

The loot will surely vary from one treasure chest to another, but here’s the list of all most common items you’ll find inside:

  • Dreamseeds (used for planting during the Emerald Bounty event)
  • Dream Wardens reputation
  • Toys
  • Transmogs (weapons)

Related

WoW Dragonflight: Locations of all rares in the Emerald Dream
WoW Dragonflight: How to unlock world quests in the Emerald Dream
WoW Dragonflight: Locations of all Dragonriding Glyphs in the Emerald Dream

Treasure chest achievements in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

In total, there are 10 treasure chests you can loot from the Emerald Dream. Looting all of them will award you the Treasures of the Emerald Dream achievement, which will award you the head transmog Forest Lord’s Antlers. 

To complete Treasures of the Emerald Dream, you need to loot the following chests: 

  • Triflesnatch’s Roving Trove  
  • Crystalline Glowblossom 
  • Magical Bloom  
  • Reliquary of Ursol 
  • Reliquary of Ashamane
  • Hidden Moonkin Stash
  • Pineshrew Cache
  • Odd Burl
  • Reliquary of Aviana
  • Reliquary of Goldrinn

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.

Latest Articles