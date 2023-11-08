WoW Dragonflight: Locations of all treasure chests in the Emerald Dream

The Emerald Dream in World of Warcraft Dragonflight hides many secrets, and one of them is treasure chests packed with unique loot.

Treasure chests are interactable objects scattered around the zone of Emerald Dream. They’re opened in a unique way and give you precious loot. That loot can be reputation with the Dream Wardens, but it can also award you Druid customizations, transmogs, and toys. While some chests can be simply opened by interacting with them, others take a bit more wit and creativity to get to the hidden treasure.

Here are the locations of all treasure chests in the Emerald Dream in Dragonflight.

Location of all treasure chests in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

You’ll find treasure chests in the Emerald Dream at the following locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can find 19 treasure chests locations in the Emerald Dream. Naturally, they’re scattered all over the zone, and you’ll need to hunt them down and open them to get that sweet, sweet loot.

Here are the locations of all treasure chests in the Emerald Dream:

/way 34.1 56.3

/way 47.4 34.8

/way 59.9 18.9

/way 64.1 19.1

/way 30.8 80.7

/way 32.9 83.1

/way 63.4 71.6

/way 39.7 52.1

/way 42.2 56.2

/way 41.7 62.5

/way 39.0 66.6

/way 62.9 35.1

/way 39.1 65.5

/way 37.2 30.6

/way 64.3 61.3

/way 61.6 59.5

/way 55.2 57.2

/way 48.0 52.4

/way 47.0 53.0

Treasure chests loot table in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

The loot will surely vary from one treasure chest to another, but here’s the list of all most common items you’ll find inside:

Dreamseeds (used for planting during the Emerald Bounty event)

Dream Wardens reputation

Toys

Transmogs (weapons)

Treasure chest achievements in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

In total, there are 10 treasure chests you can loot from the Emerald Dream. Looting all of them will award you the Treasures of the Emerald Dream achievement, which will award you the head transmog Forest Lord’s Antlers.

To complete Treasures of the Emerald Dream, you need to loot the following chests: