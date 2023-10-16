All Druid forms in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2 is finally taking players to one of the most anticipated and teased zones in the history of the game—the Emerald Dream. Known as the land of dreams and Ysera’s realm, the Emerald Dream is closely tied to Druids, and that’s why they are getting special treatment with a ton of new form customizations.

Druids are, by definition, Jack of all trades, and they can assume four different forms—bear, cat, moonkin, and travel form which will vary depending if you’re traveling in water, by foot, or you’re flying. In Legion, Druids got a ton of new customizations via Artifact Weapons, but ever since then, you had to work with what you got to create your ideal version of this class, at least visually.

So, here are all currently known Druid forms coming in Dragonflight Patch 10.2.

All Druid forms you can get in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2

In Dragonflight Patch 10.2, all Druid enjoyers can expect to have more new toys or customizations to play around with. Blizzard Entertainment isn’t playing favorites, and no matter if you’re a cat or a bear lover, you’ll have plenty of customization options to choose from. It’s still unclear how you’ll unlock most of these customizations, but it will most likely revolve around completing content in the Emerald Dream.

Druid bear forms in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2

Umbraclaw

Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead

Runebear

Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead

Bristlebruin

Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead

Druid cat forms in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2

Dreamsaber

Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead

Druid moonkin forms in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2

Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Wowhead

Druid travel forms in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2

Flying travel form- Somnowl

Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead

Ground travel form- Dreamtalon

Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead Image via Wowhead

Ground travel form- Dreamstag

Aquatic travel form- Whiskerfish

Image via Wowhead

How to customize your Druid appearance in WoW Dragonflight

To customize your Druid forms, you need to head to your nearest Barber Shop, talk to the barber, and then you can start playing around with colors and forms until you have the perfect version of your Druid. Bear in mind you first have to unlock customizations before you can use them.

