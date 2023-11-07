WoW Dragonflight: Locations of all rares in the Emerald Dream

Not all creatures in the Emerald Dream will be friendly!

Creatures in the Emerald Dream zone
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Emerald Dream is packed with unique activities you can complete—rare bosses, treasure chests, Superbloom event, and Emerald Bounty. All of these activities will be scattered around the zone, but, luckily for you, we have locations of all Emerald Dream rares.

Rare bosses, or just rares, are special mobs that spawn around the Emerald Dream zone and that will award you Flightstones, Dragon Isles Supplies, and other neat rewards that you can use further down the road. 

So, here are the locations of all rares in the Emerald Dream in Dragonflight.

Locations of all rares in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

Map of the Emerald Dream marked with rares
These are the locations of rares in the Emerald Dream. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Emerald Dream has 23 rares in total. Rares won’t be up at the same time and you should have more than enough time to defeat one, hop on your Dragonriding drake, and get to the next one.

Here are the locations of all Emerald Dream rares:

  • /way  51.3 31.3 Bloodstripe Great Ray
  • /way  66.0 63.2 Crabtankerous
  • /way  40.3 49.2 Keen-eyed Cian
  • /way  34.7 63.2 Envoy of Winter
  • /way  30.0 20.9 Firebrand Fystia
  • /way  61.8 72.4 Nuoberon
  • /way  64.2 84.0 Reefbreaker Moruud
  • /way  44.9 36.9 Ristar the Rabid
  • /way  43.5 47.0 Somnambulant Ori
  • /way  61.8 52.2 Splinterlimb
  • /way  47.4 30.3 Henri Snufftail
  • /way  58.8 51.4 Ignit the Firebranded
  • /way  37.4 31.7 Isaqa
  • /way  57.2 51.7 Surging Lasher
  • /way  35.4 22.6 Talthonei Ashwhisper
  • /way  26.0 26.6 The Apostle
  • /way  63.4 71.6 Fruitface
  • /way  54.0 41.4 Greedy Gessie
  • /way  42.0 73.3 Matriarch Keevah
  • /way  45.8 18.8 Moltenbinder’s Disciple
  • /way  63.8 36.2 Molten Leadspike
  • /way  38.8 71.5 Moragh the Slothful
  • /way  54.9 36.7 Mosa Umbramane

Rewards for defeating rares in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

Your rewards will depend on your luck, but the reward pool for defeating rares in the Emerald Dream includes the following:

  • Slumbering Dream Fragments
  • Gear (item level 428)
  • Druid customizations
  • Flightstones
  • Dragon Isles Supplies

Achievements for defeating rares in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

For 10 defeating rares in the Emerald Dream, you’ll get the Adventurer of the Emerald Dream achievement. Unfortunately, this achievement doesn’t come with a mount or cosmetic appearance reward. 

