WoW Dragonflight: Locations of all rares in the Emerald Dream

Not all creatures in the Emerald Dream will be friendly!

The Emerald Dream is packed with unique activities you can complete—rare bosses, treasure chests, Superbloom event, and Emerald Bounty. All of these activities will be scattered around the zone, but, luckily for you, we have locations of all Emerald Dream rares.

Rare bosses, or just rares, are special mobs that spawn around the Emerald Dream zone and that will award you Flightstones, Dragon Isles Supplies, and other neat rewards that you can use further down the road.

So, here are the locations of all rares in the Emerald Dream in Dragonflight.

Locations of all rares in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

These are the locations of rares in the Emerald Dream. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Emerald Dream has 23 rares in total. Rares won’t be up at the same time and you should have more than enough time to defeat one, hop on your Dragonriding drake, and get to the next one.

Here are the locations of all Emerald Dream rares:

/way 51.3 31.3 Bloodstripe Great Ray

/way 66.0 63.2 Crabtankerous

/way 40.3 49.2 Keen-eyed Cian

/way 34.7 63.2 Envoy of Winter

/way 30.0 20.9 Firebrand Fystia

/way 61.8 72.4 Nuoberon

/way 64.2 84.0 Reefbreaker Moruud

/way 44.9 36.9 Ristar the Rabid

/way 43.5 47.0 Somnambulant Ori

/way 61.8 52.2 Splinterlimb

/way 47.4 30.3 Henri Snufftail

/way 58.8 51.4 Ignit the Firebranded

/way 37.4 31.7 Isaqa

/way 57.2 51.7 Surging Lasher

/way 35.4 22.6 Talthonei Ashwhisper

/way 26.0 26.6 The Apostle

/way 63.4 71.6 Fruitface

/way 54.0 41.4 Greedy Gessie

/way 42.0 73.3 Matriarch Keevah

/way 45.8 18.8 Moltenbinder’s Disciple

/way 63.8 36.2 Molten Leadspike

/way 38.8 71.5 Moragh the Slothful

/way 54.9 36.7 Mosa Umbramane

Rewards for defeating rares in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

Your rewards will depend on your luck, but the reward pool for defeating rares in the Emerald Dream includes the following:

Slumbering Dream Fragments

Gear (item level 428)

Druid customizations

Flightstones

Dragon Isles Supplies

Achievements for defeating rares in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

For 10 defeating rares in the Emerald Dream, you’ll get the Adventurer of the Emerald Dream achievement. Unfortunately, this achievement doesn’t come with a mount or cosmetic appearance reward.