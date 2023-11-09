WoW Dragonflight: Where to find Talisa Whisperbloom

Talisa Whisperbloom is a vendor in the Emerald Dream who sells various transmogs, and Druid forms, and gives you a special currency called Seedblooms. But she can be hard to find in the cluster of new quests and NPCs.

This NPC also has a special weekly quest for you named Blooming Dreamseeds, which awards you Seedblooms. Using Seedblooms, you can purchase mounts, pets, and other goodies from vendors in the Central Encampment in the Emerald Dream.

Here’s where you can find Talisa Whisperbloom in Dragonflight.

Where to find Talisa Whisperbloom in WoW Dragonflight

Talisa Whisperbloom is in the Central Encampment in the Emerald Dream. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Talisa Whisperbloom is in the Central Encampment in the Emerald Dream at the 49.80, 62.15 coordinates.

She offers a weekly quest Blooming Dreamseeds that awards Harvested Dreamseed Cache that can drop:

Flightstones

Dragon Isles Supplies

A piece of gear or a weapon

She’s sells Druid customizations and cosmetic transmogs. Another nearby vendor, Sylvia Whisperbloom, also asks for Seedblooms at Renown levels 11 and 18, respectively so she can sell you pets and mounts.

Why is Talisa Whisperbloom important in WoW Dragonflight?

She is important in Dragonflight because she’s your source of Seedblooms, a currency you’ll use to purchase Druid customizations, mounts, pets, transmog, and all that fun stuff.

Each week you’ll get one Seedbloom from the Blooming Dreamseeds quest, and you can’t get more than one quest.

Remember, this quest should be on your weekly checklist for Patch 10.2 since not only does it award gear that can help you bring your characters up to speed, but it awards you Seedblooms for those lovely mounts, transmogs, and pets to add to your collection. There’s no catch-up mechanic, and if you miss a week, you’ll miss out on the precious Seedblooms.