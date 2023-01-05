WoW Dragonflight: weekly checklist

Checklist for every week.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Weekly reset in World of Warcraft refers to a regular weekly maintenance Blizzard Entertainment performs to maintain the servers and periodically reset your progress for dungeons, raids, and PvP quests. As a reward for your weekly activity and progress, you can choose up to one reward from the Great Vault, varying in quality, stats, and item levels and depending on raid and dungeon difficulty. 

Aside from the rewards, each weekly reset brings about a new opportunity to earn gear from the Great Vault via raiding, completing Mythic+ dungeons and PvPing, and a new set of quests that can be completed only once per week. 

Here’s the Dragonflight weekly checklist, including high-priority quests from Valdrakken, PvP quests, quests tied to world events, and profession quests.

WoW Dragonflight weekly checklist

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

High-priority quests

QuestQuest locationQuest reward
Aiding the AccordValdrakken (50.2, 56.0)Treasure chest and reputation with one faction
Theldren Dungeon QuestValdrakken (34.8, 27.6)Reputation with one faction
Kemora Dungeon QuestValdrakken (34.8, 28.0)Reputation with one faction
Allegiance To One and related weekly questsThe Obsidian Citadel Reputation with Wrathion and Sabellian
Dragonscale Basecamp Wanted questsDragonscale BasecampDragon Isles Supply Cache and Dragonscale Expedition reputation
Tarjin’s TalesThe Waking Shores (16.0 62.6)Tarjin’s Next Tale
In Tyr’s Footsteps QuestlineValdrakken (84, 53)Spark of Ingenuity

World event quests

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment
QuestQuest locationQuest reward
Siege of Dragonbane KeepThe Waking ShoresTreasure chest and reputation with Valdrakken Accord
Community FeastIskaara in the Azure SpanReputation with Iskaara Tuskarr and Supply-Laden Soup Pot
Grand Hunt (at least three Grand Hunts)Can be found in all four zones of the Dragon Isles (check your map before you start)Reputation with Maruuk Centaur
Trial of FloodOhn’ahran Plains (56.0, 78.6) The Chest of the Flood
Dragonscale Basecamp Wanted questsDragonscale BasecampDragon Isles Supply Cache and Dragonscale Expedition reputation
Defeat world bossCan be found in all four zones of the Dragon Isles (check your map before you start)Reputation and possibly a piece of gear
Trial of ElementsPrimalist Tomorrow, portal in Temporal Conflux (Thaldraszus)The Chest of the Elements

PvP quests

QuestQuest locationQuest reward
Weekly PvP questValdrakken (43.36, 42.29)Honor and reputation with one faction
Weekly Warmode questValdrakken (42.2 40.6)Trophy of Strife and reputation

Profession quests

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment
QuestLocationReward
Show your MettleOhn’ahran Plains, the Waking Shores or ValdrakkenArtisan’s Mettle
Crafting questValdrakkenProfession Knowledge and reputation with Artisan’s Consortium
Gathering questValdrakkenProfession Knowledge and reputation with Artisan’s Consortium

Clear Vault of the Incarnates

Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Raid nameRaid difficulty
Vault of the IncarnatesLFR
Vault of the IncarnatesNormal
Vault of the IncarnatesHeroic
Vault of the IncarnatesDifficulty

Complete Mythic+ dungeons

Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Dungeon nameLocationExpansion
Alegth’ar AcademyThaldraszusDragonflight
Ruby Life PoolsThe Waking ShoresDragonflight
The Nokhud OffensiveOhn’ahran PlainsDragonflight
The Azure VaultThe Azure SpanDragonflight
Court of StarsSuramarLegion
Halls of ValorStormheimLegion
Shadowmoon Burial GroundsShadowmoon ValleyWarlords of Draenor
Temple of the Jade SerpentJade ForestMists of Pandaria

Additional weekly activities

Activity nameLocationReward
Defeat super raresAcross the Dragon IslesA piece of gear
Complete Primal StormsAcross the Dragon IslesStorm Sigils and Elemental Overflow
Complete world questsAcross the Dragon IslesReputation/ Primal Chaos/ a piece of gear
Complete PvP world questsAcross the Dragon IslesBloody Tokens and a piece of gear
Aylaag Camp questsOhn’ahran PlainsReputation with Maruuk Centaur