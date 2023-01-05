Weekly reset in World of Warcraft refers to a regular weekly maintenance Blizzard Entertainment performs to maintain the servers and periodically reset your progress for dungeons, raids, and PvP quests. As a reward for your weekly activity and progress, you can choose up to one reward from the Great Vault, varying in quality, stats, and item levels and depending on raid and dungeon difficulty.

Aside from the rewards, each weekly reset brings about a new opportunity to earn gear from the Great Vault via raiding, completing Mythic+ dungeons and PvPing, and a new set of quests that can be completed only once per week.

Here’s the Dragonflight weekly checklist, including high-priority quests from Valdrakken, PvP quests, quests tied to world events, and profession quests.

WoW Dragonflight weekly checklist

High-priority quests

Quest Quest location Quest reward Aiding the Accord Valdrakken (50.2, 56.0) Treasure chest and reputation with one faction Theldren Dungeon Quest Valdrakken (34.8, 27.6) Reputation with one faction Kemora Dungeon Quest Valdrakken (34.8, 28.0) Reputation with one faction Allegiance To One and related weekly quests The Obsidian Citadel Reputation with Wrathion and Sabellian Dragonscale Basecamp Wanted quests Dragonscale Basecamp Dragon Isles Supply Cache and Dragonscale Expedition reputation Tarjin’s Tales The Waking Shores (16.0 62.6) Tarjin’s Next Tale In Tyr’s Footsteps Questline Valdrakken (84, 53) Spark of Ingenuity

World event quests

Quest Quest location Quest reward Siege of Dragonbane Keep The Waking Shores Treasure chest and reputation with Valdrakken Accord Community Feast Iskaara in the Azure Span Reputation with Iskaara Tuskarr and Supply-Laden Soup Pot Grand Hunt (at least three Grand Hunts) Can be found in all four zones of the Dragon Isles (check your map before you start) Reputation with Maruuk Centaur Trial of Flood Ohn’ahran Plains (56.0, 78.6) The Chest of the Flood Dragonscale Basecamp Wanted quests Dragonscale Basecamp Dragon Isles Supply Cache and Dragonscale Expedition reputation Defeat world boss Can be found in all four zones of the Dragon Isles (check your map before you start) Reputation and possibly a piece of gear Trial of Elements Primalist Tomorrow, portal in Temporal Conflux (Thaldraszus) The Chest of the Elements

PvP quests

Quest Quest location Quest reward Weekly PvP quest Valdrakken (43.36, 42.29) Honor and reputation with one faction Weekly Warmode quest Valdrakken (42.2 40.6) Trophy of Strife and reputation

Profession quests

Quest Location Reward Show your Mettle Ohn’ahran Plains, the Waking Shores or Valdrakken Artisan’s Mettle Crafting quest Valdrakken Profession Knowledge and reputation with Artisan’s Consortium Gathering quest Valdrakken Profession Knowledge and reputation with Artisan’s Consortium

Clear Vault of the Incarnates

Raid name Raid difficulty Vault of the Incarnates LFR Vault of the Incarnates Normal Vault of the Incarnates Heroic Vault of the Incarnates Difficulty

Complete Mythic+ dungeons

Dungeon name Location Expansion Alegth’ar Academy Thaldraszus Dragonflight Ruby Life Pools The Waking Shores Dragonflight The Nokhud Offensive Ohn’ahran Plains Dragonflight The Azure Vault The Azure Span Dragonflight Court of Stars Suramar Legion Halls of Valor Stormheim Legion Shadowmoon Burial Grounds Shadowmoon Valley Warlords of Draenor Temple of the Jade Serpent Jade Forest Mists of Pandaria

