How to unlock and complete Community Feasts in WoW Dragonflight

Community Feast in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is a world event tied to the Iskaara Tuskarr Renown. The event automatically starts every three hours and 30 minutes and you’ll get the announcement in your chat 15 minutes before the event starts. When the event starts, you’ll be helping the main Iskaara chef to prepare a huge feast for the Iskaara Tuskarr Tribe.

Generally speaking, Community Feast in the Azure Span is, just like Grand Hunts event, a great way to level up your Renown with Iskaara Tuskarr since it can be completed quickly. Although completing the event is straightforward, there’s still plenty of details you need to catch up on if you want to grind your Renown this way. Luckily, in this piece, we’ll break down everything you need to know about Community Feasts, including how to unlock it, how to start and complete it, and all rewards.

How to unlock Community Feasts in WoW Dragonflight?

To unlock Community Feast in Dragonflight, you’ll first need to complete the main campaign in the Azure Span and unlock the Iskaara Tuskarr Renown. Then, you’ll need to complete the rest of the main campaign, world, and side quests, and level up your Renown to level three. Remember, once you unlock Community Feasts for one character, it will be unlocked for all of your characters.

How to start Community Feasts in WoW Dragonflight?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Community Feast is a world event starting every three hours and 30 minutes. Each time the event is starting, you’ll get a notification in your chat saying that Community Feast is starting in 15 minutes. Similar to Grand Hunts, Community Feast will have a horn-like icon over Iskaara whenever it’s active. To start this event, all you need to do is travel to the Azure Span, to Iskaara and talk to Chef Big Kinook.

How to complete Community Feasts in WoW Dragonflight?

After you arrive in Iskaara and talk to Chef Big Nook, you’ll get different tasks to improve the quality of the soup he’s cooking. Normally, you’ll have 15 minutes to complete as many tasks as you can. After you complete the tasks, you can eat the soup and get the Spirit of Sharing buff for one hour, which will grant you Versatility and HP regeneration.

All Community Feats rewards in WoW Dragonflight

For each completed task during the Community Feast, you’ll get 25 reputation with the Iskarra Tuskarr tribe. When you complete the weekly Community Feast quest, you’ll get a 500 reputation with the tribe and Supply-Laden Soup Pot. In Supply-Laden Soup Pot, you can find one to three Dragon Isles Artifacts and Sacred Tuskarr Totems, a piece of gear scaling with your item level, one to three Primal Chaos, one Passin Renascence, cooking reagents, and Recipe: Gral’s Reverence.