To keep content in World of Warcraft fresh and exciting at every stage of the expansion, Blizzard Entertainment loves to design and include unique quests that will serve as an incentive for players to go out in the open world and actively participate in performing different tasks. During Legion, there were Legion Invasions, during Battle for Azeroth, there were War Fronts, and during Shadowlands, there were Covenant Assaults.

In Dragonflight, we have Grand Hunts events. The events are tied to the Maruuk Centaur Renown and are limited-time events scattered across the Dragon Isles that will last for roughly two days. Upon completing them, you’ll get a satchel of helpful goods that will mainly be used to further your Renown progress with Maruuk Centaur in Ohn’ahran Plains.

If you’re new to the game or simply want to grind up Maruuk Centaur Renown to get transmogs and Dragonriding drake customizations, here’s everything you need to know about Grand Hunts—from what are they to Grand Hunts rewards.

What are Grand Hunts in WoW Dragonflight?

Grand Hunts in Dragonflight are events that last roughly two days and are typically used to level up your Renown with Maruuk Centaur.

You can complete up to three Grand Hunts per week and the events can appear in all four zones of the Dragon Isles—the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. Each time you start Grand Hunt, you’ll be tasked with completing six different quests that will vary in both difficulty and type of quest. You’ll be asked to collect reagents, hunt down rare mobs, kill wild animals, or just help out animals in need.

How to unlock Grand Hunts in WoW Dragonflight

To unlock Grand Hunts in Dragonflight, you’ll need to start the main storyline of Maruuk Centaur tribe and unlock Renown with them. After that, you’ll need to reach level five Renown with the tribe. To do that, you’ll need to complete world quests, main storyline quests, and side quests related to them. After you reach Renown level five, Grand Hunts will start spawning across the isles.

How to start and complete Grand Hunts in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To start Grand Hunt in a zone, you’ll need to travel to the zone the next Grand Hunt is happening. You can easily notice that since you’ll see the horn icon like in the image below. The hunts are always active and usually move every two hours.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

After you’ve traveled to the zone where Grand Hunts are taking place, you’ll have six unique tasks you need to complete. The quests vary from zone to zone, but they usually start by finding the Grand Hunt. Then, you’ll be sent to your next location to start completing the quests. As we already mentioned, the quests are to either gather reagents or kill wildlife, so you’ll just need to follow the instructions in your quest log.

Grand Hunts rewards in WoW Dragonflight

Completing a single task of Grand Hunt will award you 15 reputation with Maruuk Centaur. On top of that, you’ll get Grand Hunt spoils each time you complete the event. Completing the first Grand Hunt of the week will grant your Grand Hunt Spoils satchel of Epic quality, the second one will grant you a satchel of Rare quality, and the third hunt will award you with a satchel of Common quality.