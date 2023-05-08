How to start and complete Researchers Under Fire in WoW Dragonflight

In World of Warcraft Dragonflight, Blizzard Entertainment introduced a new spin to open-world content—world events. The best examples of this are events like Community Feast, Siege on Dragonbane, and, of course, the Grand Hunts. In Patch 10.1, WoW players will be able to keep themselves busy with a new event called Researchers Under Fire.

The Researchers Under Fire event will take place in Zaralek Cavern every hour once Dragonflight season two starts on May 9 for North America and on May 10 for Europe. The event will keep you busy for 25 minutes and during that period your goal is to complete as many tasks as you can.

So, here’s how to get your hands dirty and help researchers in Zaralek Cavern to earn sweet rewards.

How do you start Researchers Under Fire in WoW Dragonflight?

Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Just like any other world event, Researchers Under Fire is a timed scenario that automatically starts every hour at the half-hour. The event normally lasts 25 minutes and during that time window, you’ll be helping researchers Rannan Korren, Greta Herzig, and Thaelin Darkanvil at the Ruins of Drekazera at 47.60 56.76 coordinates to study a Titan lockdown or at Molten Overflow at 43, 55 coordinates in Zaralek Cavern to investigate the Zaqali Djaradin ruins.

Once it starts, the event will be marked with the golden battle horn icon, but the event will always happen at the same location—at the Ruins of Drekazera in the Sulfur Wastes. All you need to do to start this event is head to the location and you’ll automatically get the quest.

How do you complete Researchers Under Fire in WoW Dragonflight?

The Researchers Under Fire event consists of two main phases—completing the various tasks and defending the camp. In total, there are 12 tasks to complete, and unlike the Grand Hunts where you can casually AFK during the event, the rewards you get from the Researches Under Fire event depend on the number of tasks you complete.

This world event may happen either at the Ruins of Drekazera or at Molten Overflow and it will feature different tasks depending on the region in which the event is happening.

Here are all 12 tasks you’ll get during the Researchers Under Fire event and how to complete them.

Titan lockdown scenario

Stage one:

Starting With Trouble – Kill the Sundered Flame forces around the map. Cleansing the Lockdown – Defeat Titan forces. Lockdown Mess – Attack the scraps covering the console, collect gears and cylinders around the area, bring them to the console, and use the action button to drop them onto the console. Hostile Investigators – Defeat packs of wild animals attacking you. Cave Cracking – Head to the cave at the 44.9, 62.4 coordinates and clear Fallen Boulders. Affected Wildlife – Defeat animals in the nearby area. Neutralizing the Contaminant – Collect ore samples and place them in the sulfur pool. A Violent Reaction – Defeat an elemental creature. Broken Container A Titanic Counterattack – Defeat Titan forces. A Clear Sign We Are Not Wanted – Defeat Sundered Flame Forces and Lietenant Narlena.

Stage two:

12. Leaders to a Flame – Defeat Captain Reykal at the 48.9, 58.1 coordinates.

13. Getting Out – Speak to Rannan to complete the research and get the rewards.

Zaqali Djaradin ruins scenario

Stage one:

Starting With Trouble – Kill the Sundered Flame forces around the map. Riled Up – Clear wildlife. Cavern Crasher – Defeat Flyer Matriarch at the 47.6, 56,7 coordinates. Overtaken Monuments – Clear wildlife. Towering Pillars – Collect Djaradin Pillar Shards on the ground and bring them to the four pillars. Powering up the Pillars – Clear critters in the area by walking over them. Monstrous Magma Clacker – Defeat Monstrous Magmaclaw Snapper. Altar Service Djaradin Deluge – Defeat the Zaqali Djaradin. Heating Up – Defeat the Zaqali Djaradin. A Clear Sign We Are Not Wanted – Defeat Sundered Flame Forces and Lietenant Narlena.

Stage two:

Leaders to a Flame – Defeat Captain Reykal at the 48.9, 58.1 coordinates. Getting Out – Speak to Rannan to complete the research and get the rewards.

Rewards for completing the Researchers Under Fire event in WoW Dragonflight

As we already mentioned, the rewards you get from completing the Researchers Under Fire event will depend on the number of tasks you completed. So, this means you can’t just AFK in the area and expect to get the best possible reward. The reward pool looks like this:

Three completed tasks : Researcher’s Gift Researcher’s Gift

: Researcher’s Gift Researcher’s Gift Six completed tasks : Appreciative Researcher’s Gift Appreciative Researcher’s Gift

: Appreciative Researcher’s Gift Appreciative Researcher’s Gift Nine completed tasks : Thankful Researcher’s Gift Thankful Researcher’s Gift

: Thankful Researcher’s Gift Thankful Researcher’s Gift 12 tasks: Indebted Researcher’s Gift Indebted Researcher’s Gift

Although the rewards may vary, each of these containers will include some Dragon Isles Supplies, Unearthed Fragrant Coin, Loam Niffen reputation, Adventurer gear, and Flightstones.

Besides that, each time you open Researcher’s Gift, you’ll have a chance to get the Devourer Lobstrok pet and Flaming Shalewing Subject 01 mount.

All Researchers Under Fire achievements in WoW Dragonflight

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Titan Lockdown

A Research Sampler – Gather 100 Curious Ore Samples during the Researchers Under Fire: Titan Lockdown event.

– Gather 100 Curious Ore Samples during the Researchers Under Fire: Titan Lockdown event. Containment Cleaner

Lockdown Mystery – Defeat the Contaminated Titan Watcher during the Researchers Under Fire: Titan Lockdown event.

– Defeat the Contaminated Titan Watcher during the Researchers Under Fire: Titan Lockdown event. Rockin Research – Destroy 100 boulders during the Researchers Under Fire: Titan Lockdown event.

Zaqali Ruin

A Djaradin Puzzle – Restore 50 Resilient Stones to the Zaqali altar during the Researchers Under Fire: Zaqali Ruin Investigation event.

– Restore 50 Resilient Stones to the Zaqali altar during the Researchers Under Fire: Zaqali Ruin Investigation event. A Pillar of the Research Community – Restore 100 Djaradin Pillar Shards during the Researchers Under Fire: Zaqali Ruin Investigation event.

– Restore 100 Djaradin Pillar Shards during the Researchers Under Fire: Zaqali Ruin Investigation event. Research Mishap – Defeat the Monstrous Magmaclaw Snapper during the Researchers Under Fire: Zaqali Ruin Investigation event.

– Defeat the Monstrous Magmaclaw Snapper during the Researchers Under Fire: Zaqali Ruin Investigation event. The Small Disruptors

Zaqali Ritual Buster – Defeat Ritualmaster Skarna and the Elder Magma Worm during the Researchers Under Fire: Zaqali Ruin Investigation event.

Titan Lockdown and Zaqali Ruin