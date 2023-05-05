How to get Shadowflame Crests in WoW Dragonflight

It's not so simple, but it's worth the effort.

Introduced at the beginning of Dragonflight Patch 10.1, Shadowflame Crests are a new currency used to upgrade your gear. Instead of having Elemental Overflow for open-world content and Valor for Mythic+ dungeons, you’ll have one unified system that boils down to Flightstones and Shadowflame Crests.

While Flightstones are a regular currency that drops from doing any activity in Zaralek Cavern, Shadowflames Crests are a precious currency used to upgrade your gear to high item levels. It’s obtained by completing epic content like Mythic+ dungeons and Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible on Normal and Heroic difficulty.

In Dragonflight Patch 10.1 and season two, it will be imperative to always have Shadowflame Crests in your bags for necessary upgrades. So, here’s how you can get them.

What are Shadowflame Crests in Dragonflight?

Flightstones and Shadowflame Crests are the two main currencies you need to upgrade your gear in Dragonflight season two. While Flightstones will be dime a dozen and will drop from completing regular quests, world quests, Mythic+ dungeons, and defeating bosses, Shadowflame Crests are awarded to more daring players who bring raid bosses to their knees and successfully clear Mythic+ dungeons.

Shadowflame Crests come in two forms—regular token form and fragments. With the regular token form, you can simply head to the item upgrades vendor and use them. In total, there are four separate types of Shadowflame Crests:

Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crest : Used to upgrade gear up to item level 411

: Used to upgrade gear up to item level 411 Drake’s Shadowflame Crest : Used to upgrade gear to levels 242-415

: Used to upgrade gear to levels 242-415 Wyrm’s Shadowflame Crest : Used to upgrade gear to levels 428-437

: Used to upgrade gear to levels 428-437 Aspect’s Shadowflame Crest: Used to upgrade gear up to item level 441

Fragments, on the other hand, need to be combined to create Shadowflame Crest. You’ll need 15 fragments to create one complete Shadowflame Crest.

Besides, you also have Enchanted Shadowflame Crests that are used to upgrade your crafted gear up to 447 item level. Here are all Enchanted Shadowflame Crests:

Enchanted Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crest : Used to upgrade your crafted gear up to levels 395-408

: Used to upgrade your crafted gear up to levels 395-408 Enchanted Wyrm’s Shadowflame Crest : Used to upgrade your crafted gear up to levels 424-437

: Used to upgrade your crafted gear up to levels 424-437 Enchanted Aspect’s Shadowflame Crest: used to upgrade your crafted gear up to levels 434-447

How to get Shadowflame Crests in Dragonflight?

Now that you understand the basics of Shadowflame Crests, it’s time for you to learn where you can get each type of Shadowflame Crest.

How to get Shadowflame Crests

Type of Shadowflame Crest Source Item level upgrade Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crest Aberrus bosses in Raid Finder, Mythic+ dungeons at level five and below, world quests, and treasures Upgrades your gear up to item level 411 Drake’s Shadowflame Crest Aberrus bosses on Normal difficulty, Mythic+ dungeons between levels six and 10, and weekly events in Zaralek Cavern Upgrades your gear to levels 242-415 Wyrm’s Shadowflame Crest Aberrus bosses on Heroic difficulty and Mythic+ dungeons between levels 11 and 15 Upgrades your gear to levels 428-437 Aspect’s Shadowflame Crest Aberrus bosses on Mythic difficulty and Mythic+ dungeons at level 16 and above Upgrades your gear up to item level 441

How to get Shadowflame Crest Fragments

Type of Shadowflame Crest Fragment Source Item level upgrade Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crest Fragment- combine 15 fragments to create one Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crest Purchased from Spinsoa in Loamm (once a week) for Unearthed Fragrant Coin, Aberrus bosses in Raid Finder, Mythic+ dungeons at level five and below, world quests, and treasures Upgrades your gear up to item level 411 Drake’s Shadowflame Crest Fragment- combine 15 fragments to create one Drake’s Shadowflame Crest Purchased from Spinsoa in Loamm (once a week) for Unearthed Fragrant Coin, Aberrus bosses on Normal difficulty, Mythic+ dungeons between levels six and 10, and weekly events in Zaralek Cavern Upgrades your gear to levels 242-415 Wyrm’s Shadowflame Crest Fragment- combine 15 fragments to create one Wyrm’s Shadowflame Crest Purchased from Spinsoa in Loamm (once a week) for Unearthed Fragrant Coin, Aberrus bosses on Heroic difficulty, and Mythic+ dungeons between levels 11 and 15 Upgrades your gear to levels 428-437 Aspect’s Shadowflame Crest Fragment- combine 15 fragments to create one Aspect’s Shadowflame Crest Purchased from Spinsoa in Loamm (once a week) for Unearthed Fragrant Coin, Aberrus bosses on Mythic difficulty, and Mythic+ dungeons at level 16 and above Upgrades your gear up to item level 441

How to get Enchanted Shadowflame Crests

Enchanted Shadowflame Crests are a specific type of Shadowflame Crests that is used to upgrade your crafted gear. To upgrade your crafted gear, you’ll have to either be an Enchanter or use Crafting Orders to get one. To get these recipes, you need to venture to Zaralek Cavern, open treasure chests, kill rares, and hope luck will be on your side as these recipes are Binds-when-Picked and can’t be bought from the auction house.