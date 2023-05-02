Location of all rares in Zaralek Cavern in WoW Dragonflight

Zaralek Cavern is a unique underground zone teeming with various forms of life in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. While some will prove to be friendly and welcoming to Azeroth’s greatest heroes such as Drogbar and Loamm Niffen, other creatures like rare elites won’t be open to making new friends.
In total, Zaralek Cavern is home to 25 rare mobs. Although you can kill these rares as many times as you like, they will give you loot only once per day and will reset with the daily quest reset. In addition to their regular loot table that has a chance to drop an item related to your spec, rares will drop Flightstones, a new currency used to upgrade your gear.
If you don’t want to wander around Zaralek Cavern mindlessly from one spot to another, desperately searching for rares and always being late for their spawn, here are the locations of all rares in Zaralek Cavern.
Here are the locations of all rares in Zaralek Cavern
- /way #2175 56.9 73.1 Alcanon
- /way #2175 48.3 75.0 Aquifon
- /way #2175 41.4 86.1 Brullo the Strong
- /way #2175 48.3 23.8 Colossian
- /way #2175 28.5 51.1 Dinn
- /way #2175 31.7 50.5 Emberdusk
- /way #2175 35.8 43.8 Flowfy
- /way #2175 42.6 18.8 General Zskorro
- /way #2175 68.8 45.8 Goopal
- /way #2175 45.6 33.3 Invoq
- /way #2175 42.2 65.1 Karokta
- /way #2175 59.5 39.4 Kapraku
- /way #2175 54.1 41.7 Klakatak
- /way #2175 64.7 55.4 Kob’rok
- /way #2175 40.7 38.2 Magtembo
- /way #2175 52.8 18.8 Professor Gastrinax
- /way #2175 36.4 52.7 Skornak
- /way #2175 54.7 65.8 Subterrax
- /way #2175 57.7 69.1 Underlight Queen
- /way #2175 38.9 71.5 Viridian King