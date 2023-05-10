How to start and complete Fyrakk Assaults in WoW Dragonflight

Along with Irdikron and Vyranoth, Fyrakk in World of Warcraft Dragonflight is one of the Primal Incarnates deviously planning to overthrow the Titans and, to an extent, remake the world order. In Patch 10.1, players blindly follow Fyrakk underground as he continues to taunt and pester us. But he’s only starting as Patch 10.1 marks the beginning of Fyrakk Assaults.

The venue for Fyrakk Assaults is Suffusion Camps in the Azure Span or Ohn’ahran Plains, depending on Fyrakk’s mood and Blizzard Entertainment’s respawn timers. The main reason these assaults should be a concern of yours is Shadowflame Crests, the main currency in Patch 10.1 used to upgrade your gear.

From head to tail, here are the details about Fyrakk Assaults, helping you to unlock the assaults, start, and complete them.

How do you unlock Fyrakk Assaults in WoW Dragonflight?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can head to the Azure Span or Ohn’ahran Plains to see Fyrakk grinning at you, first unlock Fyrakk Assaults by completing the third chapter of Embers of Neltharion campaign, the Ancient Bragain. This campaign chapter starts with the quest ‘Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire’ to meet Ebyssian and Sabellian outside the Zaqali Caldera and ends with ‘In the Wake of the Ashes’ to meet Ebyssian in Valdrakken.

Once you’ve ticked that box and Fyrakk has left Zaralek Cavern, you’ll get the quest from Kalecgos Fyrakk Forces, sending you to a Suffusion Camp. Besides that, you’ll have a weekly quest from Therazal to complete one Fyrakk Assault and earn a treasure chest and reputation with factions of the Dragon Isles.

How to start Fyrakk Assaults in WoW Dragonflight

Once you’ve collected all your Fyrakk Assaults quests, take a look at the Ohna’hran Plains and the Azure Span map and look for a grey dragon icon with red background. After that, hop on your lovely Dragonriding drake, travel there, turn in the quest, and pick up the quests at the site.

Locations of all Fyrakk Assaults in WoW Dragonflight

Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Izabela Tomakic

As a rule, Fyrakk Assaults will happen either in Ohn’ahran Plains or the Azure Span. In Ohn’ahran Plains, the assault will be taking place at 74.49, 69.72 coordinates, and in the Azure Span, you’ll find the enemy forces at 55, 32 coordinates.

How to complete Fyrakk Assaults in WoW Dragonflight

After you arrive at the scene of the show, collect quests from the nearby NPCs. The goal of this event is to fill up the Fyrakk’s Fury bar on the top of your screen by defeating his forces and completing various quests from the NPCs lurking at the edges of the event. Although your primary goal should be to complete the quests and defeat mobs, you should also look to defeat rare and elite mobs around the area to collect Wards of Igira, Wards of Fyrakk, and Everburning Keys to open a supply chest and earn more loot.

After you’ve filled up the bar on the top of your screen, Fyrakk will show his face around the area and start incinerating the area and you’ll see his current location on the map. He’ll then drop his disciple to the assault area and once you defeat the disciple, the assault has come to a close.

All Fyrakk Assaults quests in Dragonflight

The quests will rotate depending on the area where the assault is taking place. Normally, you will only get four quests out of all of these quests. If the event is happening in Ohn’ahran Plains, you’ll find the following quests:

Aerial Support

Aid Our Wounded

Air Control

Clear a Path

Deny Them Resources

Grand Theft Mammoth

Make it Rain

They Who Would Burn Us

Volunteer Fire Fighters

And here’s the list of quests for the Azure Span Fyrakk Assaults:

Burning Ice

Charge of the Ottuk Brigade

Drive Them Before Us

Hideaway No More

Maintaining the Barricade

Payback’s a Mammoth

Portal Combat

To Defend the Span

Rewards for completing Fyrakk Assaults