At long last, the Revival Catalyst is coming to the live World of Warcraft: Dragonflight servers. The Revival Catalyst works almost identically to how the Creation Catalyst worked in Shadowlands by allowing players to turn pieces of non-tier gear into tier set pieces relevant to their class.

Whether you need a piece of gear from Mythic+ dungeons into tier gear to complete your four-set or are just looking to upgrade a slot in which you already have tier gear, the Revival Catalyst will assist in making your character stronger—with the blind-luck-oriented elements of raid drops essentially eliminated.

With how hard gear is to come by in Dragonflight (especially tier gear), the Revival Catalyst will give players a chance to catch up and fill out slots on their characters with some powerful items and set bonuses.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Revival Catalyst before it goes live in WoW on Jan. 24 with the launch of Patch 10.0.5.

How to unlock the Revival Catalyst

The Revival Catalyst can be unlocked after completing a brief quest that begins with Watcher Koranos at the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken. After flying to the Revival Catalyst, you’ll earn another quest to get your allotted charge of Renascent Lifeblood needed to power the Catalyst for the week.

How to get Revival Catalyst charges

Revival Catalyst charges are granted via Renascent Lifeblood, which is a reward from an account-wide quest that can be completed by doing activities in Mythic+ dungeons, the Vault of the Incarnates raid, and PvP battles. After completing that weekly quest, each character on your account will receive a charge of Renascent Lifeblood that can be used in the Catalyst.

What gear is eligible for the Revival Catalyst?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Almost all gear obtained from PvE and PvP activities in Dragonflight is eligible to be transformed into tier gear via the Revival Catalyst. Mythic+ gear earned from dungeons or the Great Vault can be changed into raid-relevant tier gear, while non-tier gear from the Vault of the Incarnates raid itself can be turned into tier set pieces via the Catalyst. PvP gear purchased with Conquest and Honor points can also be transformed into tier gear.

When transforming your gear via the Revival Catalyst, the gear will keep all of its original stats, sockets, and enchantments that it had in its previous version. If you converted a piece of gear that has an upgrade track attached to it, you’ll still be able to upgrade the piece with Valor or Conquest points after it’s been transformed.

The only gear you cannot change into tier pieces are items that are crafted and items that you earn through the Renown tracks of the four main Dragonflight reputations.

Where to find the Revival Catalyst

The Revival Catalyst can be found just east of Valdrakken at coordinates [59, 53]. You can easily reach the Catalyst if you fly from the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken—the Catalyst is even visible from the highest point in the city.