Best reputations to grind in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has revamped its only recently-introduced renown system. Renown progression is directly tied to earning reputation with a given faction: 2,500 reputation instantly earns players one renown. Renown levels also now give immediate, tangible benefits to players, whether it be gear, cosmetic options, or access to faction-exclusive vendors.

Dragonflight has introduced four major factions that players will interact with during their leveling journey across the Dragon Isles, including the Iskaara Tuskarr, the Dragonscale Expedition, Maruuk Centaur, and the Valdrakken Accord. Each group offers unique renown rewards that serve to benefit players with different professions, goals, and ambitions.

While you can max out renown with all four factions, instead of simply choosing one like in Shadowlands, the process certainly is time-consuming and limited by daily and weekly cooldowns. If you are wondering which you should prioritize, these are the reasons to pursue each faction.

Which faction to grind for renown in WoW Dragonflight

All renown-based reputations in World of Warcraft Dragonflight give similar rewards, such as mounts, cosmetic armor and weapon appearances, toys, battle pets, and high item level gear. The main appeal of each different faction, however, is the unique activities and the frequency of specific rewards that each provides.

Dragonscale Expedition

The joint venture between the Horde and Alliance is the first major faction players will interact with during the start of their journey, also making it the fastest to level since you will be gaining reputation with the group from the start of the expansion. This faction is best suited for those who miss the previously-axed archeology profession. The Dragonscale Expedition encourages players to explore with activities such as rock climbing, photography, and explosives to open hidden caverns. Below are the number of rewards in each category that the Dragonscale Expedition provides.

Unlocks rock climbing, photography, and explosive discovery

Access to exclusive treasure and World Quests

Ancient Waygates for fast travel across the Dragon Isles

Item level 376 to 389 gear

27 Profession Recipes

Nine Dragonriding designs and customizations

Six Toys

Two Battle Pets

Two Mounts

11 Cosmetic Appearances

Maruuk Centaur

The Maruuk Centaur are a group found in the Ohn’ahra region, spread throughout the grassy plains across several clans. The Centaur faction provides a steady surplus of Dragon Isles supplies, which can contain gear, reputation, and more helpful items that can make the leveling and progression process far easier. While the Centaur do not have the most number of mounts or profession recipes, those who prize daily supplies should look to the Maruuk. Below are all the rewards players will receive for maxing out reputation with the Maruuk Centaur.

Weekly Shikaar Hunts

Daily Quests for Dragon Isles Supplies

Item level 376 to 389 gear

19 Profession Recipes

Six Dragonriding customizations

Four Toys

One Battle Pet

One Mount

44 Transmogs

Iskaara Tuskarr

The familiar Tuskarr walrus-people inhabit parts of the Azure Span, providing players primarily with knowledge about fishing, leatherworking, and other professions. If you are prioritizing your profession’s progression, then the Iskaara Tuskarr may be the best to look into since the group provides some of the best recipes in the game, along with the only fishing proficiencies. Below is everything a player can expect for pursuing a relationship with the Tuskarr.

Player access to weekly Tuskarr Community Feasts for strong buffs

Fishing Profession additions

Item level 376 to 389 gear

19 Profession Recipes

Seven Toys

Two Battle Pets

Four Mounts

47 Transmogs

Valdrakken Accord

The Valdrakken Accord is one of the last, but strongest, factions that players will encounter while initially leveling across the Dragon Isles. The most notable reward that grinding renown with the Accord grants is access to the Siege of Dragonsbane, a scenario that runs every two hours and can grant further rewards for players, including dragon-themed armor transmogs, dragonriding cosmetics, and more. With the most to gain in terms of cosmetics, these are all the rewards players can earn from siding with the Accord.