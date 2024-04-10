What is WoW Remix? New Mists of Pandaria game mode, explained

Blizzard Entertainment has announced a new, limited-time game mode coming to World of Warcraft that completely reworks the fan-favorite expansion Mists of Pandaria. The game mode, called WoW Remix, will allow players to experience Mists of Pandaria in a modern context.

Recommended Videos

Complete with new rewards from quests, raids, and dungeons, all of the items picks up from the new mode are transferable to your modern World of Warcraft account. In addition to an “overhaul” of all of Mists’ zones, quests, and leveling content, WoW Remix will present content at an expedited rate, allowing for players to work through everything faster than they might have during the original release of MoP back in 2012.

WoW Remix will be a limited-time event that only lasts for a few weeks, but everything you accomplish during that timeframe, including the achievements you earn, the mounts you collect, and the transmog appearances you add to your inventory, will all remain on your WoW account after its conclusion.

Here’s everything you need to know about WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria, including its launch window and all of the content you’ll find during the event.

When is WoW Remix going live?

Players will be able to dive headfirst into WoW Remix content when the game mode goes live later this year. There is no set date for the launch at this time, but Blizzard has confirmed Remix will be available to play alongside the launch of Patch 10.2.7. That patch will be the final patch of WoW Dragonflight and will look to bridge the game into its next expansion, The War Within. According to the WoW 2024 roadmap, it will launch sometime between the Spring and Summer.

Soon, you’ll be able to revisit the beloved continent of Pandaria. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All WoW Remix content and level ranges

Level Range Zones Dungeons Raids 10-70 The Jade Forest Temple of the Jade Serpent, Scarlet Halls, Scarlet Monastery, Scholomance 20-70 Valley of the Four Winds, Krasarang Wilds Stormstout Brewery 25-70 Kun-Lai Summit Shado-Pan Monastery Mogu’shan Vaults 30-70 Townlong Steppes Siege of Niuzao Temple 35-70 Dread Wastes Heart of Fear 40-70 Vale of Eternal Blossoms Mogu’shan Palace, Gate of the Setting Sun Terrace of Endless Spring 45-70 Isle of Giants, Timeless Isle 50-70 Isle of Thunder Throne of Thunder 60-70 Siege of Orgrimmar 70 Heroic Raids

All of the content in WoW Remix will scale up to level 70. Blizzard has specifically said it intends for the content in Remix to be playable in full. You’re going to be expected to complete every quest, every dungeon, and every raid, as there will be enough content to satiate you between levels 10 through 70.

There’s no set order of operations for WoW Remix, as things won’t be locked off until the endgame. For example, you’ll be able to enter your first raid at level 25, and the questing experience on the continent of Pandaria is meant to accommodate you all the way until you reach the max level of 70.

The Pandaria leveling experience is often touted as one of WoW’s all-time best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Additionally, all of the Scenarios that were released during MoP will be available as you level up, as well. Scenarios were a one-expansion feature that were short PvE instances that only took three players and were slightly easier than your average dungeon. Instanced Scenarios were retired after Mists, so if you missed out on that expansion, you’ll be able to replay that chunk of WoW history as it once was.

Do I need to buy WoW to play WoW Remix?

You do not need to purchase any WoW expansion to participate in the limited-time WoW Remix Mists of Pandaria event. The only thing you need to go all the way to level 70 is an active WoW subscription, but even then, you can play for free up to level 20.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more