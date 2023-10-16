All Pandaria Hallow’s End Candy Buckets in WoW

Five Candy Buckets in Pandaria will net you some quick Travel Points this month.

It’s Hallow’s End season again in World of Warcraft, meaning players once again have the opportunity to go trick-or-treating across the various inns and taverns of Azeroth.

Almost every inn around the world has a Candy Bucket you can stuff your hand into for a quick handful of treats, as well as progression towards your Hallow’s End achievements.

This month, there’s a unique activity in the WoW Traveler’s Log that requires you to visit five of the Hallow’s End Candy Buckets. While it’s likely you’ll visit every Candy Bucket if you’re a serious completionist, the ones on Pandaria will give you a little extra progress in your Traveler’s Log. Visiting five Pandaria buckets will net you 50 Travel Points, which could be what you need to push you over the edge and earn Eve’s Ghastly Rider.

Here are all of the locations of Candy Buckets in Pandaria.

All locations of Pandaria Hallow’s End Candy Bucket in WoW

Return to Pandaria this Hallow’s End for some tricks and treats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Jade Forest

Dawn’s Blossom

Greenstone Village

Jade Temple Grounds

Paw’don Village (Alliance Only)

Pearlfin Village (Alliance Only)

Honeydew Village (Horde Only)

Grookin Hill (Horde Only)

Sri-La Village

Tian Monastery

Valley of the Four Winds

Pang’s Stead

Stoneplow

Krasarang Wilds

Marista

Zhu’s Watch

Danwchaser Retreat (Horde Only)

Thunder Cleft (Horde Only)

Kun-Lai Summit

Westwind Rest (Alliance Only)

Eastwind Rest (Horde Only)

Zouchin Village

One Keg

Binan Village

The Grummle Bazaar

Townlong Steppes

Longying Outpost

Dread Wastes

Klaxxi’vess

Soggy’s Gamble

Vale of Eternal Blossoms

Mistfall Village

Shrine of Seven Stars (Alliance Only)

Shrine of Two Moons (Horde Only)

The Veiled Stair

Tavern in the Mists

If you’re after the “Tricks and Treats of Pandaria” achievement, you’ll have to get all of the Candy Buckets listed above, excluding the ones unobtainable by your faction. There are 24 Candy Buckets you can obtain, and it will take all of them to get the achievement.

However, if you’re only interested in the 50 Travel Points rewarded to you by interacting with just five Pandaria Candy Buckets, you can achieve your goal relatively easily. We recommend starting out in your faction’s capital city in Pandaria, whether it’s the Shrine of Seven Stars or Shrine of Two Moons, then heading east to the Jade Forest. Once there, make your through the entirety of that zone in a straight line, stopping at every listed location.

Horde players will have an easier time starting on the north side of the zone near Honeydew Village and working their way down, while Alliance players will get the job done quicker by starting at Paw’don Village and heading up.

Hallow’s End will be active in WoW from Oct. 18 to Nov. 1, meaning you’ll have the opportunity to collect all Candy Buckets during that time before the holiday ends.

About the author