All Pandaria Hallow’s End Candy Buckets in WoW

Five Candy Buckets in Pandaria will net you some quick Travel Points this month.

A view of Dawn's Blossom in the Jade Forest in WoW. Pandaren architecture and foliage are present throughout.
It’s Hallow’s End season again in World of Warcraft, meaning players once again have the opportunity to go trick-or-treating across the various inns and taverns of Azeroth.

Almost every inn around the world has a Candy Bucket you can stuff your hand into for a quick handful of treats, as well as progression towards your Hallow’s End achievements. 

This month, there’s a unique activity in the WoW Traveler’s Log that requires you to visit five of the Hallow’s End Candy Buckets. While it’s likely you’ll visit every Candy Bucket if you’re a serious completionist, the ones on Pandaria will give you a little extra progress in your Traveler’s Log. Visiting five Pandaria buckets will net you 50 Travel Points, which could be what you need to push you over the edge and earn Eve’s Ghastly Rider.

Here are all of the locations of Candy Buckets in Pandaria.

All locations of Pandaria Hallow’s End Candy Bucket in WoW

An in-game screenshot from World of Warcraft of the Temple of the Jade Serpent. The sky is darkened thanks to the presence of the Sha.
The Jade Forest

  • Dawn’s Blossom
  • Greenstone Village
  • Jade Temple Grounds
  • Paw’don Village (Alliance Only)
  • Pearlfin Village (Alliance Only)
  • Honeydew Village (Horde Only)
  • Grookin Hill (Horde Only)
  • Sri-La Village
  • Tian Monastery

Valley of the Four Winds

  • Pang’s Stead
  • Stoneplow

Krasarang Wilds

  • Marista
  • Zhu’s Watch
  • Danwchaser Retreat (Horde Only)
  • Thunder Cleft (Horde Only)
Kun-Lai Summit

  • Westwind Rest (Alliance Only)
  • Eastwind Rest (Horde Only)
  • Zouchin Village
  • One Keg
  • Binan Village
  • The Grummle Bazaar

Townlong Steppes

  • Longying Outpost

Dread Wastes

  • Klaxxi’vess
  • Soggy’s Gamble

Vale of Eternal Blossoms

  • Mistfall Village
  • Shrine of Seven Stars (Alliance Only)
  • Shrine of Two Moons (Horde Only)

The Veiled Stair

  • Tavern in the Mists

If you’re after the “Tricks and Treats of Pandaria” achievement, you’ll have to get all of the Candy Buckets listed above, excluding the ones unobtainable by your faction. There are 24 Candy Buckets you can obtain, and it will take all of them to get the achievement.

However, if you’re only interested in the 50 Travel Points rewarded to you by interacting with just five Pandaria Candy Buckets, you can achieve your goal relatively easily. We recommend starting out in your faction’s capital city in Pandaria, whether it’s the Shrine of Seven Stars or Shrine of Two Moons, then heading east to the Jade Forest. Once there, make your through the entirety of that zone in a straight line, stopping at every listed location.

Horde players will have an easier time starting on the north side of the zone near Honeydew Village and working their way down, while Alliance players will get the job done quicker by starting at Paw’don Village and heading up.

Hallow’s End will be active in WoW from Oct. 18 to Nov. 1, meaning you’ll have the opportunity to collect all Candy Buckets during that time before the holiday ends.

