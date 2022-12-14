How to get to the Temple of the Jade Serpent in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight re-introduces older dungeons into the Mythic+ map pool, bringing dungeons from past expansions back into the fold and scaling up to the game’s current difficulty. Dungeons in the pool for the first season of Dragonflight include four from the current expansion and four dungeons from the past that date all the way back to 2012’s Mists of Pandaria.

The one dungeon from Mists in the Dragonflight map pool is the Temple of the Jade Serpent, which is located in the Jade Forest on the continent Pandaria.

Here’s how to get to the entrance of the dungeon and help summon your Mythic+ teammates ahead of your dungeon run.

Where is the Temple of the Jade Serpent in WoW?

To get to the Temple of the Jade Serpent, you should first take a portal to the Jade Forest and fly to the instance, which is located at coordinates [55, 57] in the zone. Portals to the Jade Forest can be found in the portal rooms of Stormwind City and Orgrimmar as well as in the Dragon Isles’ capital city of Valdrakken next to the bank in the city’s central plaza.

Related: WoW’s Ion Hazzikostas shoots down hopes for Classic-era dungeons to be added to Mythic+

A caveat to the way the dungeon’s Meeting Stone works is that certain players can be phased into different versions of the Jade Forest depending on whether they’ve completed the zone’s storyline on their characters. Players who have completed the Jade Forest questline will be phased into a version of the Jade Forest that shows off the initial stages of the Sha outbreak that befell Pandaria during the early part of the Mists of Pandaria storyline.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Players who haven’t completed the questline will be phased into a version of the zone in which the statue of Yu’lon in the center of the zone is still standing. In order to use the Meeting Stone at the Temple of the Jade Serpent, the two players who are summoning the rest of the team will need to be in the same version of the zone.

Entering the dungeon will clear any strange interactions with phasing, and your group of five players will be able to see each other once you phase into the instance.