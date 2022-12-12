How to get to the Halls of Valor in World of Warcraft

The first Mythic+ season of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will bring dungeons from previous expansions into the dungeon pool. Beyond four dungeons from the current expansion, four older dungeons will be re-introduced. Among them, two dungeons from the Legion expansion will be featured in the season one map pool.

One of those dungeons is the Halls of Valor, a five-boss instance with a particularly long timer. Its 45-minute timer is one of the longest in Mythic+ history, making the dungeon one of the biggest time commitments in the pool.

To get to the Halls of Valor, though, you’ll have to backtrack through some older zones from the Legion expansion. Here’s how to get to the entrance of the instance.

Where is the Halls of Valor entrance?

The Halls of Valor can be found in Stormheim, the easternmost zone in the Broken Isles. To get there, you can take a portal to Dalaran from either your faction’s capital city or the neutral capital of Valdrakken in the Dragon Isles. Once in Dalaran, fly to Stormheim by way of your flying mount or a flight path. The flight path to Valdisdall will be the most convenient.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The entrance to the Halls of Valor is located at coordinates [71, 71] in Stormheim. When arriving at the subzone known as the “Gates of Valor,” you’ll be faced with two portals: one leading to the Halls of Valor dungeon and another that will bring you into the Trial of Valor raid. The portal you’re looking for is on the northeast side of the area (on the left side of the room coming from the entrance). The two portals are easily distinguishable by color: the Halls of Valor portal is tinted light blue while the Trial of Valor is a shade of dark green.

The meeting stone that you can use to summon your party-mates can be found in the center of the main atrium, in between the two portals.