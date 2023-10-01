When does Hallow’s End 2023 start in World of Warcraft?

Spooky season is upon us, which means the next major holiday coming to World of Warcraft is Hallow’s End.

Perhaps the most iconic and beloved WoW holiday among the player base, Hallow’s End is, as the name would imply, the equivalent of Halloween on Azeroth. The holiday sees players go trick-or-treating as they collect candy buckets from the various inns and taverns throughout the game.

With brand-new collectibles, pets, and mounts to obtain, Hallow’s End is always an incentive to log back into WoW. This year, that’s the case more so than ever, as the event will be part of Blizzard’s “holiday refresh” initiative, which adds more content to existing annual holidays. Players can expect updates with more Hallow’s End-related outdoor content, as well as a rework of the famous Headless Horseman encounter.

Here’s when you can expect Hallow’s End to kick off in WoW this year.

What is the start date for Hallow’s End 2023 in WoW?

Hallow’s End will kick off in the middle of October, with the holiday having a start date of Oct. 18, according to the WoW in-game calendar. Hallow’s End will last for two weeks, with the event wrapping up on Nov. 1, the day after Halloween.

During that two-week timeframe, WoW players will have the opportunity to complete all of the Hallow’s End achievements, gather all of the unique masks from candy buckets across Azeroth, and of course, farm the Headless Horseman encounter for a chance at his coveted mount.

The Headless Horseman is a special limited-time dungeon encounter that’s only available during the Hallow’s End event. If you thought grinding low-percent mounts like Invincible and the Kor’kron Juggernaut was hard, just wait—the Headless Horseman’s factor of limited availability makes his mount one of the rarest and most prized pieces of loot a WoW player can add to their collection. High-level players will be able to jump into his encounter during Hallow’s End for a chance to earn his steed, and if it doesn’t drop, you’ll have to wait until next year.

