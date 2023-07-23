How to get to Siege of Orgrimmar and skip to Garrosh in WoW

World of Warcraft Patch 10.1.5 made one of the game’s longest and most time-consuming legacy raids easier to farm by introducing a skip directly to the final boss.

The Siege of Orgrimmar, which was originally introduced to WoW as a 14-boss raid back in 2013, might be the biggest time investment for transmog and mount hunters in the game, but as of the game’s latest patch, players can take an experience that usually takes upwards of an hour, and bang it out in just about 10 minutes.

Here’s how you can get to the entrance of the Siege of Orgrimmar and use a newly implemented scroll just inside the raid to skip directly to its final boss.

Where is the entrance to Siege of Orgrimmar in WoW?

Siege of Orgrimmar is located in the Vale of Eternal Blossoms, just underneath the Seat of Knowledge and entrance to the Mogu’shan Palace dungeon. The coordinates for the entrance to Siege of Orgrimmar are at [72, 45] in the Vale; after heading through the portal at those coordinates, you’ll find yourself in the introductory section.

It doesn’t matter if you’re in the modern or past version of the Vale. The only difference between the two timelines is that the entrance to Siege of Orgrimmar is underwater in the modern version of the zone, while the raid portal is on dry land in the older edition of the zone. Regardless, the coordinates listed above will place you directly in front of the entrance.

How to skip to Garrosh in Siege of Orgrimmar

The Scroll of Past Deeds will appear for you if you’ve killed Garrosh before. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Upon entering the Siege of Orgrimmar, you’ll be greeted with a scroll on the wall on the right side of the raid’s initial corridor, directly next to Lorewalker Cho. The scroll is called the “Scroll of Past Deeds,” and you can click on it to see the “story of Garrosh Hellscream’s final reckoning.” Clicking on that option will teleport you directly to Garrosh’s Inner Sanctum, where he’ll be waiting for you.

So long as you’ve completed the entire raid on your character at least once before, the scroll will appear, and you’ll be given the option to skip directly to Garrosh. After the brief roleplaying session between Thrall and Garrosh, you will be able to engage the raid’s final boss. The fight takes approximately three minutes to complete on Mythic difficulty, and after you defeat Garrosh, you’ll get the chance to loot one of his very rare items, such as the Kor’kron Juggernaut mount or the Tusks of Mannoroth shoulders.

