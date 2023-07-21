One of the rarest WoW mounts got way easier to farm in Patch 10.1.5

Collecting mounts and other goodies in World of Warcraft Dragonflight can easily become part of your gaming routine, with you farming the same raids and dungeons daily. In Patch 10.1.5, farming one of the rarest mounts in the game got much easier.

Starting with Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, farming the Kor’kron Juggernaut mount should be a breeze because Blizzard has introduced a feature that allows you to skip to the Inner Sanctum on all characters once you defeat Garrosh Hellscream.

Instead of running all the way through the raid, you can just skip to the last boss, try for a mount and move on with your day if you don’t get lucky.

Kor’kron Juggernaut would be a great addition to your mount collection. Image via Wowhead

The mount that Garrosh drops is called Kor’kron Juggernaut and it’s essentially a fire scorpion with iron armor, a drill, a saw, and a laser. According to Wowhead, the mount has a 1.24 drop chance. But even with this easy skip, it could take years before you can proudly call yourself a Kor’kron Juggernaut owner.

To activate the skip, you need to click and read the scroll on the wall near Loremaster Cho at the entrance and you should be teleported beneath Orgrimmar, to the very room where Grommash is waiting. Remember, this boss has more than one phase so the encounter will still last a couple of minutes.

