Beloved seasonal WoW dungeon could be getting a Hard Mode later in Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 has been announced on July 13 and among the sea of changes this patch will bring, you can expect to see the holiday refresh. Although we don’t have the official details on this, one seasonal dungeon could be getting a Hard Mode with Patch 10.1.7.

According to a July 19 post from Wowhead, the Headless Horseman encounter, which only appears once a year to celebrate Halloween in WoW, is getting a revamp. The site found datamined evidence on the PTR of new achievements that indicate there will be a new version of this boss, namely the “Bring Me The Head of… Oh Wait” achievement that is awarded if you defeated the Headless Horseman before the 2023 holiday refresh.

In addition to this, this iconic and beloved dungeon could be getting a Hard Mode because the datamined files contain a new spell for the dungeon’s only boss. The spell is called Wicker Man’s Shadow and it’s supposed to reduce the target’s health by 10 percent per stack.

If you ask me, I’d say this is bound to happen in the next patch, especially because the Dragonflight patch roadmap specifically mentions Hallow’s End, together with Brewfest, is first in line for a holiday refresh.

The Headless Horseman encounter was first introduced during The Burning Crusade and has essentially stayed unchanged throughout the years. This holiday refresh is a great opportunity to expand the fantasy of the event and add more flavor and loot to one of the all-time favorite bosses in WoW.

