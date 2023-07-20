Iconic WoW character might be making a return in Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7

The last time we saw Sylvanas Windrunner, she was doomed to an eternity of farming the Maw and saving all the Night Elf souls wrongfully sent there. Although this was supposed to last an eternity and we believed there was no way we would see her in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, Patch 10.1.7 leaks suggest that the Dark Lady might soon make a return.

According to a July 19 post on Wowhead, Sylvannas Windrunner could make an appearance in the next patch. The site found the Dark Lady as a spell simply called Sylvanas on the PTR. Although there isn’t any additional info about this, it’s quite possible she could make a cameo as a part of the Undead Heritage Armor questline because she was still their longest-ruling leader.

The last time we saw the Dark Lady, she was grinding the Maw for an eternity and we were left with an impression we won’t be seeing her again. If you ask me, Syvanas might only make an appearance as an echo or a memory because she found the Forsaken and was their queen for such a long time. In Dragonflight, Blizzard Entertainment is a bit more careful when approaching dubious lore plotlines and it’s unlikely the devs will return Sylvanas just like that for Dragonflight.

Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 will introduce a new ping system to WoW, a new event called Dreamsurge, and class balancing changes. The patch still doesn’t have an exact release date, but we can expect it fall 2023.

