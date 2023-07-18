WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 patch notes

World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 is now live on the PTR, meaning it’ll be added to the main client soon. It brings a host of new features and updates, including the introduction of the Dreamsurge, a new ping system, and more. There’s a lot to unpack, but it’s exciting stuff for a minor patch.

Dreamsurge

The Dreamsuge is the most exciting addition. Each week, one of the four original zones on the Dragon Isles will be affected. Worlds quests will take place in this zone, and there will be all sorts of activities and weeklies. Group rares in the area will also have new powers and a chance of dropping better loot. I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to try it.

The Dreamsurge also introduces Waking Dream portals in the affected zone. A major Waking Dream portal will appear as a group event every half hour, and those who clear them will receive raid-tier loot.

Minor portals, suitable for solo players or small groups, will also be available.

If that wasn’t enough, it also includes what I think is a pretty cool new votable buff feature. Those who have found a Dreamsurge Coalescence from activities, hidden stashes, and group rares can use it to vote on a new buff every 30 minutes. The buff that wins the vote is automatically applied to everyone in the region until the next one.

New ping system

Another exciting thing in the patch is the introduction of a new ping system that allows players to quickly communicate with their team without having to use voice or text. It’s been a long time coming if you ask me. Sometimes you can’t use your microphone due to the racket in the background, but it always took too much effort to type what you were trying to say. Now, we can just ping it by holding G and Left Mouse to bring up a ping menu.

Mistweaver Monk mana improvements

Mistweaver Monk players will notice some changes to the Mana Tea ability once the patch goes live. The developers haven’t revealed what those changes are yet, but the main idea is to fix its mana management issues.

These are just a few of the highlights from the early WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 patch notes. Once the patch goes live in the main client, you can look forward to exploring these new features and more.

You can find a full list of the patch notes below, courtesy of Wowhead.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 patch notes

Dreamsurge

Each week one of the four original zones of the Dragon Isles will be affected by the Dreamsurge. World quests will be focused on this zone, extra activities and weeklies will be active, group rares will have new powers and a chance to drop upgraded gear, and new Waking Dream portals (think invasions) will open across the zone.

A major Waking Dream portal will open as a group event every half hour. Defeating it will require a large group of players and has the chance to reward raid level gear.

Minor Waking Dream portals can be found scattered across the zone and can be defeated by solo players or small groups.

Players in the Dreamsurge will gain access to a variety of buffs that range from useful to powerful to chaotic. Every half hour a new buff will be selected for the whole region, with the players themselves choosing which one via collecting and “voting” (turning in) Dreamsurge Coalescence, an item that can be earned by doing activities (including world quests), finding hidden stashes, and killing group rares.

Thaldraszus will be the initial zone active for the PTR.

Characters

Follow Velen’s prophecy to reveal a new future for some of the Draenei people. Developers’ note: Draenei have been temporarily disabled to address a bug in this PTR build.

Heritage armor is now available for Night Elf and Forsaken. Developers’ note: The Heritage armor quest lines will not be appearing on the PTR.

Five new skin colors available for Forsaken. Developers’ note: Available for female Forsaken in a future PTR build.



Classes

Monk

Mistweaver

Developers’ note: Mistweavers may notice some changes to the Mana Tea ability in the Fury Incarnate PTR. We’re still working on the final changes to this spell before placing it on the Mistweaver talent tree. Our main goal for this redesign is to centralize Mistweaver’s mana management into a dynamic, evergreen talent that offers a satisfying way to actively engage with mana as a resource and addresses some long standing mana concerns in a more permanent way. We look forward to hearing your feedback on this topic!

Items and rewards

New holiday rewards for Brewfest, Day of the Dead, Hallow’s End, and Pirate’s Day.

User interface and accessibility

Ping system

The new Ping system allows you to quickly communicate with your team without having to use voice or text chat. Holding G + Left Mouse Button opens up a ping wheel where you can quickly call out commands such as Attack, Assist, Warning, and On My Way. You can also send contextual pings by holding G and clicking an enemy, the ground, or the unit frames.

Developers’ note: If G is already bound to another function, the Ping entry under Keybindings will be unbound.

Macro support the following Ping commands: /ping /ping attack /ping assist /ping onmyway /ping warning /ping [@target] attack

Added a “Sell All Junk” button to vendors.

Made the scroll bar more noticeable in the Dragon Isles Summary window.

Added an animation for new mail icon.

Battle.net quest icon has been updated.

